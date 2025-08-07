Canyon Fire sparks evacuations northwest of Los Angeles

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A fast-moving brush fire broke out on Thursday around Lake Piru in Ventura County, prompting evacuations as dry conditions increase the wildfire risk across Southern California.

The blaze, initially identified as the "Canyon Fire," grew to more than 1,000 acres during the initial hours of the firefight, with hundreds of crews working both on the ground and in the air to try to contain the flames.

Most of the evacuations were centered between Hopper Mountain National Wildlife Refuge and Interstate 5 – not far from Santa Clarita and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The Canyon Fire is one of at least four wildfires burning across Southern California amid a summer heat wave that pushed temperatures in excess of 90 degrees.

Firefighters said temperatures near 100 degrees, with wind gusts of up to 25 mph and extremely low relative humidity, have contributed to the latest fire’s rapid spread.

As of late Thursday, no structures had been reported damaged, and authorities have not released the cause of the inferno.

Further east in San Bernardino County, the Gold Fire has scorched more than 1,000 acres in and around San Bernardino National Forest.

And the Gifford Fire, burning in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, has grown to nearly 100,000 acres, triggering extensive evacuation notices.

According to data from CAL FIRE, more than 4,400 wildfires have been reported so far in the Golden State since the start of the year.

California Wildfire Season

(FOX Weather)



The fires have consumed more than a quarter of a million acres, which is greater than what is typical through the first seven months of the year.

"The Canyon Fire is currently burning between Los Angeles County and Ventura County in the Piru Lake area. Several zones are under evacuation order and warning. Please monitor http://lacounty.gov/emergency for updates," the Los Angeles County Fire Department stated.

Fire officials warn that the wildfire risk will remain elevated as temperatures stay warm, with no chances of rain in the extended forecast.

A large area of the Los Angeles metro is under an Air Quality Alert due to harmful levels of ozone pollution, which is expected to continue at least through Saturday.