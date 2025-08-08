Famed astronaut Jim Lovell, who led historic Apollo 13 mission, dies at 97

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Astronaut Capt. Jim Lovell, who led the historic Apollo 13 mission, passed away on Thursday in Lake Forest, Illinois. He was 97 years old.

"Jim Lovell embodied the bold resolve and optimism of both past and future explorers, and we will remember him always," said NASA Administrator Sean Duffy.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 25, 1928, Lovell went on to have an esteemed career, such as graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1952 and the exclusive U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in 1958, according to NASA.

Lovell then became a NASA astronaut in 1972. He became part of the Gemini VII, Gemini XII and Apollo 8 missions, but was most likely best known for his role as Mission Commander on the Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

ON THIS DAY: DOOMED APOLLO 13 MISSION DUBBED ‘THE SUCCESSFUL FAILURE’ LAUNCHED TO THE MOON

En route to the Moon, Lovell and his Apollo 13 crew members experienced a failure of their Service Module cryogenic oxygen system, NASA said.

NASA said as warning lights lit up the cabin and indicated that two of the three fuel cells were lost, the crew radioed, "Houston, we've had a problem."

Lovell led his team away from what could have been a disastrous outcome as they, along with Houston ground controllers, innovated on the fly to safely find a way back home.

Their harrowing tale was later recounted in the 1995 blockbuster hit Apollo 13, in which Lovell’s character was played by the actor Tom Hanks.

While the movie will help millions remember the history-making life Lovell led, his family will remember him far beyond the story that made it onto the silver screen.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"We are enormously proud of his amazing life and career accomplishments, highlighted by his legendary leadership in pioneering human space flight. But, to all of us, he was Dad, Granddad, and the Leader of our family," the family said in a statement. "Most importantly, he was our Hero."

Captain Lovell set the record for time in space at 715 hours and 5 minutes until surpassed by Skylab flights, NASA said. He retired from the space program in 1973.

"We will miss his unshakeable optimism, his sense of humor, and the way he made each of us feel we could do the impossible," they noted. "He was truly one of a kind."