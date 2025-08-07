Reptiles escape injuries from falling tree at nation's oldest alligator farm

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A massive oak tree toppled into an alligator-filled lagoon at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park on Wednesday, and park staff say it's nothing short of a miracle that no animals or people were injured during the unexpected act of Mother Nature.

The sprawling tree, believed to have been damaged by a recent lightning strike, collapsed during the overnight hours into the heart of the park’s main alligator exhibit, where dozens of large alligators are housed.

Despite the dramatic damage, none of the park’s more than 800 alligators or crocodiles were harmed.

Park officials confirmed that there was no structural damage to fences or other barriers, which serve as important safeguards that prevent the reptiles from attempting to escape.

While escapes are rare, there have been occasions throughout the park's long history of animals freeing themselves, later to be caught by staff.

"Alligators are contained and no one was hurt," the park staff wrote in a social media update. "It’s a miracle no alligators were hurt. No fences or glass were damaged either."

Photos showed part of the tree intertwined with several large alligators – a few who appeared to care less about the sudden change to their habitat.

The park said temporary adjustments were made to the zoo’s daily operations until debris was moved and arborists could assess other trees in the area.

Video taken shortly after sunrise showed employees carefully removing the tangled branches while working just feet away from the lounging reptiles.

Founded in 1893, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park is considered the oldest continuously operating alligator farm in the United States and is located in the nation’s oldest city.

In addition to its large population of alligators, the facility is home to more than 100 species of birds, mammals and other reptiles and is said to be the only location in the world where visitors can see dozens of species of crocodilians.

Florida is one of the most lightning-prone states in the U.S., with thousands of cloud-to-ground strikes detected each year.

Trees are a frequent target of lightning, especially during summer months when thunderstorms are a daily occurrence.

A stalled frontal boundary across the region has fueled an increase in showers and strong thunderstorms, many of which have been prolific lightning producers.

While there have been no reported injuries to humans from recent strikes, at least a dozen homes across the state have caught fire after sustaining direct lightning hits.