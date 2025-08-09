Sirens wail as 90+ mph winds blast Nebraska, leaving over 80,000 without power

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A powerful line of thunderstorms brought hurricane-force winds across a swath of eastern Nebraska early Saturday morning, leaving a trail of damage stretching from Lincoln into Omaha.

A three-hour radar loop. Yellow shaded areas denotes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while red shaded areas denote a Tornado Watch.

Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Lincoln reported multiple gusts over 70 mph as the thunderstorms moved through, with a peak gust of 91 mph and another gust of 82 mph. The town of Exter, Nebraska reached 86 mph while Friend, Nebraska clocked an 84 mph gust.

The storm didn't let up as it swept into the Omaha area, with gusts reaching 75-85 mph along areas just went and northwest of Downtown Omaha. Gusts reached 87 mph in Millard and 86 mph in Blair. National Weather Service spotters reported numerous trees down across the region.

Videos posted on social media showed city officials sounding tornado sirens in the Omaha area to warn of the impending damaging wind threat.

Over 80,000 electricity customers lost power in Nebraska during the peak of the storm, according to findenergy.com. Douglas County Emergency Mangement reported four transmission lines were down in Blair and Ceresco, near Omaha.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches extend into noon for north-central Iowa as the thunderstorm cluster moves east.