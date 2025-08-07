Watch: Pint-sized Pomeranian dog chases bear out of Canada home

VANCOUVER, Canada – A bear got quite a fright Sunday when a pint-sized Pomeranian chased it out of a home in Vancouver, Canada.

Security camera footage showed a bear sauntering into a living room and exploring the space around a couch.

Then, a tiny ball of fluff appeared in a nearby hallway and careens toward the bear, yelping and barking up a frenzy.

The much larger animal beelined for the door as the pup, a 3-year-old named Scout, chases after it.

Scout’s owner, Kayla Kleine, could be seen running after him and yelling for him to return home.

"Scout, Scout! Come here!" Kleine says. "Scout, Scout! Come here!"

The video then cut to security camera footage of a yard, where the bear can be seen running away as Scout leaps off of a staircase to chase after the wild animal.

The bear is a regular at the property, according to Kleine. On Sunday, however, it had eaten Scout’s breakfast, which may have agitated the brave Pomeranian, she noted.