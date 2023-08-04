The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Multiday severe weather threat starts in Plains

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, and Sandcastle Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Northern US to see severe storms through the weekend

A potent storm system will move from the Plains to the Northeast starting this weekend. Severe weather is likely as it does so, starting in a swath from South Dakota to Oklahoma on Saturday. From there, the storm system moves through the Midwest and Tennessee and Ohio Valleys on Sunday.

The severe weather outlook through Monday.

Hellish heat continues across southern US

The heat wave that won’t end continues this weekend, with millions of people from California to Alabama under heat alerts. More than 50 million people are expected to see temperatures of at least 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Heat alerts cover millions of people across the southern U.S.

Hurricane HQ: Dora rips across Pacific while attention turns to Tropical Depression Six-E

Hurricane Dora is on a weakening trend after reaching Category 4 status this week. Much closer to land is Tropical Depression Six-E, which could become the next named storm this weekend.

The forecast for Tropical Depression Six-E

