Extreme Weather
Alaska volcano alert level raised as level of unrest increases again

Ash emissions were expected to happen based on information from past eruption cycles, with a possibility of them increasing throughout the day. Recent events during the current eruption resulted in ash clouds with heights up to 40,000 feet above sea level.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew captured this video of smoke rising from the lava erupting from the Shishaldin Volcano on Unimak Island in Alaska. (Video: USGS Alaska) 00:43

UNIMAK ISLAND, Alaska – The level of unrest has increased at Shishaldin Volcano, Alaskan officials say.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) issued an Orange Watch on their volcano alert scale just after 5:30 p.m. local time Thursday. The issuance comes shortly after the detection of elevated surface temperatures consistent with lava erupting at the summit, the latest satellite data showed.

Despite cloud cover obscuring the volcano, elevated surface temperatures consistent with lava erupting at the summit are evident in the latest satellite data, the AVO said.

( Alaska AVO)

If you see an Orange Watch, it means that a volcano is showing signs of increased unrest and there is a higher chance of eruption. However, it is still being determined when this may happen. Alternatively, an Orange Watch may indicate that an eruption is currently happening but only poses a limited threat.

Based on past eruption cycles, ash emissions were expected to happen, with a possibility of them increasing throughout the day. Significant ash events during recent eruptions resulted in ash clouds with heights up to 40,000 feet, according to the AVO.

    Image 1 of 6

    The level of unrest has increased at Shishaldin Volcano, Alaskan officials say. (Alaska Volcano Observatory)

  2022 File photo: Shishaldin Volcano viewed from the north. Lava flows from the 2019 eruption are visible in the center of the image.
    Image 2 of 6

    2022 File photo: Shishaldin Volcano viewed from the north. Lava flows from the 2019 eruption are visible in the center of the image. (David Free/ Alaska Volcano Observatory / University of Alaska Fairbanks, Geophysical Institute)

  Elevated surface temperatures within the summit crater at Shishaldin Volcano. This is visible as the lighter colored pixel within the darker gray crater in the approximate center of the image. This image is from VIIRS satellite mid-infrared data, captured on July 11, 2023.
    Image 3 of 6

    Elevated surface temperatures within the summit crater at Shishaldin Volcano. This is visible as the lighter colored pixel within the darker gray crater in the approximate center of the image. This image is from VIIRS satellite mid-infrared data, captured on July 11, 2023. (AVO/USGS)

  An annotated still from a video captured by Ian Erickson of the U.S. Coast Guard of eruptive activity at Shishaldin Volcano on July 12, 2023.
    Image 4 of 6

    An annotated still from a video captured by Ian Erickson of the U.S. Coast Guard of eruptive activity at Shishaldin Volcano on July 12, 2023. Weak steam and gas emissions are observed emanating from a new scoria cone that is now growing within the summit crater. A very minor deposit of dark ash is visible just downwind of the erupting vent on top of the snow. (USCG/Alaska Volcano Observatory)

  A still from a video captured by Ian Erickson of the U.S. Coast Guard of eruptive activity at Shishaldin Volcano on July 12, 2023.
    Image 5 of 6

    A still from a video captured by Ian Erickson of the U.S. Coast Guard of eruptive activity at Shishaldin Volcano on July 12, 2023. (USCG Alaska)

  A steam and ash explosion from the Shishaldin Volcano in Alaska on July 14, 2023.
    Image 6 of 6

    A steam and ash explosion from the Shishaldin Volcano in Alaska on July 14, 2023. (Alaska Volcano Observatory)

The Shishaldin Volcano is monitored by local seismic and infrasound sensors, web cameras and a telemetered geodetic network. 

In addition to the local monitoring network, the AVO is also using nearby geophysical networks, regional infrasound and lighting data, and satellite images to detect eruptions.

