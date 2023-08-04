Alaska volcano alert level raised as level of unrest increases again

UNIMAK ISLAND, Alaska – The level of unrest has increased at Shishaldin Volcano, Alaskan officials say.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) issued an Orange Watch on their volcano alert scale just after 5:30 p.m. local time Thursday. The issuance comes shortly after the detection of elevated surface temperatures consistent with lava erupting at the summit, the latest satellite data showed.

If you see an Orange Watch, it means that a volcano is showing signs of increased unrest and there is a higher chance of eruption. However, it is still being determined when this may happen. Alternatively, an Orange Watch may indicate that an eruption is currently happening but only poses a limited threat.

Based on past eruption cycles, ash emissions were expected to happen, with a possibility of them increasing throughout the day. Significant ash events during recent eruptions resulted in ash clouds with heights up to 40,000 feet, according to the AVO.

The Shishaldin Volcano is monitored by local seismic and infrasound sensors, web cameras and a telemetered geodetic network.

In addition to the local monitoring network, the AVO is also using nearby geophysical networks, regional infrasound and lighting data, and satellite images to detect eruptions.