Arlington National Cemetery reopens after severe weather topples trees near graves

ARLINGTON, Va. – Visitors can now return to Arlington National Cemetery after hurricane-force winds toppled trees near headstones last weekend.

Wind gusts estimated to be about 80 mph swept through the sacred site in northern Virginia, along with parts of nearby Washington. That wind speed falls within the rating of a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The winds were powerful enough to uproot trees, split tree trunks in half and break off branches, leaving a trail of damage and debris within the cemetery.

While the cemetery has reopened, parks officials asked visitors to proceed with caution, advising visitors against climbing on fallen trees and collecting tree limbs and other debris.

They also noted that some areas of the cemetery remain closed. Sections 1, 3, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 19 are currently off limits, as they are considered danger areas.

Officials said that once the danger areas have been cleared, staff will assess the headstones and begin the process for maintenance or replacement.

The storm responsible for this damage came through the D.C. area on Saturday. In addition to the powerful winds, it also brought torrential rainfall and frequent lightning.

Some D.C. saw large trees that fell across stress and on vehicles and experienced power outages over the weekend.