Invest 97E on verge of becoming next tropical cyclone to watch in Eastern Pacific

MANZANILLO, Mexico – A tropical disturbance identified as Invest 97E in the Eastern Pacific is on the verge of becoming the season’s next tropical cyclone, and its proximity to land could mean hazardous impacts for some coastal communities.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Invest 97E was located about 250 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was slowly traveling northwest.

An invest is simply the identification used by the NHC to highlight a disturbance that forecasters are investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Tropical Weather Outlook

(FOX Weather)



Forecasters said that due to its proximity to the country, interests from the southwestern coast through southern portions of the Baja California Peninsula should pay close attention to the developing storm system.

Tropical disturbances are known to produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and can lead to rough seas and rip currents.

Once sustained winds reach at least 39 mph around a center of circulation, the NHC will declare the cyclone a tropical storm, and it would earn the name of Eugene.

The storm system could provide the most significant coastal impacts to Mexico since Hurricane Beatriz in late June.

On the system’s anticipated trajectory, the future cyclone will likely continue to parallel the Mexican coastline over the next week.

Due to hostile atmospheric conditions and much cooler water temperatures, the FOX Forecast Center said the tropical disturbance will likely meet its demise next week.

Forecasters said they’ll continue to track the moisture plume associated with the tropical entity after it degenerates for the possibility of effects along the Pacific coastline.