The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather barrels across Great Lakes, Midwest on Tuesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Wisconsin bicyclist has close call with crashing tree

A dramatic video captured the shocking moment a tree fell during severe weather in Wisconsin on Tuesday, narrowly missing a bicyclist riding on a Milwaukee street.

The video shows the massive tree falling to the ground right into the path of the bicyclist, pulling down power lines at the same time and sending sparks flying into the air.

Hurricane-force wind gusts, tennis ball-sized hail cause damage in Great Lakes region

A line of severe weather blasted across Michigan and the Great Lakes region Tuesday afternoon and evening, plunging more than 400,000 utility customers into darkness as thunderstorms with hurricane -force wind gusts and tennis ball-sized hail wreaked havoc in parts of the Midwest .

More than 100 damage reports as a result of the storms were received from the Midwest to Great Lakes region Tuesday, including a 76 mph gust at Detroit International Airport – which is as strong as a Category 1 hurricane .

The largest hail report so far of 2.5 inches, which is as large as a tennis ball , was received from the Woodstock area in Illinois.

Watch: Shark washes ashore at New York City Beach

A large thresher shark washed ashore at a New York City beach , and the shocking moment was all captured on camera.

Witnesses said they spotted the shark stranded on the sand, and three good Samaritans were able to help it back into the water.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

