Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather barrels across Great Lakes, Midwest on Tuesday

Start your day with the latest weather news: Numerous severe weather reports were received from the Great Lakes to the Midwest on Tuesday, including a report of a tree falling in Wisconsin, narrowly missing a bicyclist.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari. 01:11

Weather in America: August 28, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Wisconsin bicyclist has close call with crashing tree

A dramatic video captured the shocking moment a tree fell during severe weather in Wisconsin on Tuesday, narrowly missing a bicyclist riding on a Milwaukee street.

The video shows the massive tree falling to the ground right into the path of the bicyclist, pulling down power lines at the same time and sending sparks flying into the air.

This image shows a falling tree narrowly missing a bicyclist in Milwaukee as severe weather ripped across Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

This image shows a falling tree narrowly missing a bicyclist in Milwaukee as severe weather ripped across Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

(Lorenzo Parker via Storyful)

Hurricane-force wind gusts, tennis ball-sized hail cause damage in Great Lakes region

A line of severe weather blasted across Michigan and the Great Lakes region Tuesday afternoon and evening, plunging more than 400,000 utility customers into darkness as thunderstorms with hurricane-force wind gusts and tennis ball-sized hail wreaked havoc in parts of the Midwest.

More than 100 damage reports as a result of the storms were received from the Midwest to Great Lakes region Tuesday, including a 76 mph gust at Detroit International Airport – which is as strong as a Category 1 hurricane.

The largest hail report so far of 2.5 inches, which is as large as a tennis ball, was received from the Woodstock area in Illinois.

A video shared from Joliet, Illinois, shows vivid flashes of lightning illuminating the sky on Tuesday night as severe weather blasted across portions of the Great Lakes region and Midwest. 01:00

Watch: Vivid lightning illuminates sky above Joliet, Illinois

A video shared from Joliet, Illinois, shows vivid flashes of lightning illuminating the sky on Tuesday night as severe weather blasted across portions of the Great Lakes region and Midwest.

Watch: Shark washes ashore at New York City Beach

A large thresher shark washed ashore at a New York City beach, and the shocking moment was all captured on camera.

Witnesses said they spotted the shark stranded on the sand, and three good Samaritans were able to help it back into the water.

A large shark washed ashore at a New York City beach on Monday. Footage captured by Zoe Berger shows the thresher shark stranded on the sand at Rockaway Beach in Queens. 01:14

Shark washes ashore at Queens, New York beach

A large shark washed ashore at a New York City beach on Monday. Footage captured by Zoe Berger shows the thresher shark stranded on the sand at Rockaway Beach in Queens.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...