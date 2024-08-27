Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Large thresher shark washes ashore at New York City beach

A witness said the sea creature wasn’t beached for long before three good Samaritans took action, jumping in the water to help guide it back out to open waters.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A large shark washed ashore at a New York City beach on Monday. Footage captured by Zoe Berger shows the thresher shark stranded on the sand at Rockaway Beach in Queens. 01:14

Shark washes ashore at Queens, New York beach

A large shark washed ashore at a New York City beach on Monday. Footage captured by Zoe Berger shows the thresher shark stranded on the sand at Rockaway Beach in Queens.

QUEENS, N.Y. – A large thresher shark washed ashore at a New York City beach, and the shocking moment was all captured on camera.

Zoe Berger was at Rockaway Beach in Queens on Monday when she saw the shark stranded on the sand.

SQUIGGLY SHARK' WITH 'RARE' DEFORMITY HOOKED IN FLORIDA

A large shark washed ashore at a New York City beach on Monday. Footage captured by Zoe Berger shows the thresher shark stranded on the sand at Rockaway Beach in Queens.

A large shark washed ashore at a New York City beach on Monday. Footage captured by Zoe Berger shows the thresher shark stranded on the sand at Rockaway Beach in Queens.

(Zoe Berger via Storyful)

She said the sea creature wasn’t beached for long before three good Samaritans took action, jumping in the water to help guide it back out to open waters. 

One of the men helping even had to hold the shark by its fin and steer it back to the ocean multiple times.

Eventually, the shark stayed in the deeper water at the end of the jetty away from beachgoers.

Tags
Loading...