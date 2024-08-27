Watch: Large thresher shark washes ashore at New York City beach

QUEENS, N.Y. – A large thresher shark washed ashore at a New York City beach, and the shocking moment was all captured on camera.

Zoe Berger was at Rockaway Beach in Queens on Monday when she saw the shark stranded on the sand.

She said the sea creature wasn’t beached for long before three good Samaritans took action, jumping in the water to help guide it back out to open waters.

One of the men helping even had to hold the shark by its fin and steer it back to the ocean multiple times.

Eventually, the shark stayed in the deeper water at the end of the jetty away from beachgoers.