'Sloth fever' with Zika-like symptoms spreads to US, CDC warns

Travelers visiting parts of the Caribbean and South America are at an increased risk of contracting the Oropouche virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far this year, more than 8,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including two deaths, officials said. They noted five cases in which pregnant women transmitted the virus to babies, resulting in either fetal death or congenital abnormalities.

The CDC said the virus has been reported in the U.S. and Europe by people returning from trips to Cuba and Brazil. The virus has also been reported this year in Bolivia, Peru and Colombia.

Dubbed "sloth virus" or "sloth fever" by some, the virus is usually transmitted in forested areas between mosquitoes and non-human vertebrates, such as sloths, wild birds and rodents.

The CDC said people can become infected when visiting these forested areas. People can then introduce the virus to urban areas, where biting midges and certain mosquitoes spread the virus from person to person.

Nearly two-thirds of people contracting Oropouche virus exhibit symptoms that are similar to those involved with Zika, according to the CDC. They can include fever, chills and headache, in addition to myalgia – muscle aches and pains – and arthralgia – joint stiffness.

No vaccines or antiviral treatments are available for this disease. Officials recommend people who contract the disease rest and drink fluids. They also recommend the use of analgesics and antipyretics in addition to acetaminophen.

The CDC added that those with severe symptoms should seek medical help, and pregnant women infected with the virus should be monitored during pregnancy.