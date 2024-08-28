Shocking video captures moment falling tree narrowly misses bicyclist in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE – A dramatic video captured the shocking moment a tree fell during severe weather in Wisconsin on Tuesday, narrowly missing a bicyclist riding on a Milwaukee street.

Severe weather has been wreaking havoc across the Midwest and Great Lakes region for days, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of utility customers and sending people running for safety during flash flooding at the Minnesota State Fair.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS BRING HURRICANE-FORCE WIND GUSTS, TENNIS BALL-SIZED HAIL TO GREAT LAKES REGION

Powerful thunderstorms slammed parts of Michigan on Tuesday, producing hurricane-force wind gusts and large hail. The storms also toppled trees, including the one caught on video in Milwaukee.

The video, captured by Lorenzo Parker, shows the massive tree falling to the ground right into the path of the bicyclist on North 61st Street. On its way down, the tree also fell onto power lines, sending sparks flying into the air.

Parker's video shows the bicyclist riding into the tree, and a person with an umbrella rushing over to help. The unidentified bicyclist was able to get up and didn’t appear to be injured.