New Hampshire death caused by 'rare' disease transmitted by mosquitoes

An adult from the town of Hampstead in southern New Hampshire has passed away after testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEEV), according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health Services (DHHS).

A rare but serious disease, EEEV can cause encephalitis and meningitis, diseases in which the brain and membrane around the spinal cord become inflamed, DHHS officials said.

Of those who develop encephalitis from EEEV, the Centers for Disease Control said about one-third pass away from their infection and many others experience physical or mental impacts, such as paralysis and personality disorders, for life.

Officials noted that EEEV is spread by infected mosquitoes, and they have found seven infected batches of the insects, along with one horse, in New Hampshire this summer.

EEEV has also been detected in neighboring states. In Massachusetts, EEEV has been found in one person, one horse and 69 mosquito samples. In Vermont, the virus has been found in one person and 47 mosquito samples.

"We believe there is an elevated risk for EEEV infections this year in New England given the positive mosquito samples identified," said Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist for New Hampshire. "The risk will continue into the fall until there is a hard frost that kills the mosquitos. Everybody should take steps to prevent mosquito bites when they are outdoors."

Some of the recommended measures include using effective mosquito repellents and wearing long sleeves and pants while outside. People are also being asked to avoid outdoor activities when mosquitoes are active, which includes the early-morning and evening hours.

New Hampshire residents are also urged to mosquito-proof their homes and property. Officials recommend removing standing water around homes, as this is where mosquitoes live and reproduce, and making sure screens on doors and windows are intact and tight-fitting.

While not all infected people may develop encephalitis or meningitis, EEEV may cause flu-like symptoms, such as chills, fever, joint pain and muscle aches, that last one to two weeks, according to the CDC.

Prior to the recently announced EEEV infection and death in New Hampshire, the last recently reported EEEV infection in the Granite State occurred 10 years ago with three human infections that resulted in two fatalities.