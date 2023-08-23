The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Franklin to become hurricane; new area to watch for Gulf of Mexico

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical Storm Franklin to strengthen as it heads north

Tropical Storm Franklin is pulling away from the Caribbean after smacking the Dominican Republic with flooding rain. The forecast calls for Franklin to eventually become a hurricane as it heads toward Bermuda over the coming days.

The forecast path for Tropical Storm Franklin.

(FOX Weather)



New tropical disturbance could eventually eye Gulf of Mexico

Just as Tropical Storm Harold has faded away, the NHC highlighted a new area of interest for the northwestern Caribbean Sea late Wednesday. Forecasters are watching for an area of low pressure currently near Central America that could form in a swath that stretches from the Gulf of Honduras into the Gulf of Mexico during the next several days.

An area being monitored for tropical development in the Caribbean Sea.

(FOX Weather)



It could get better organized as it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and into early next week.

There are two other areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean as far as the tropics go. The remnants of Tropical Storm Emily could redevelop, and forecasters are watching Invest 92L. Both are far from land.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Heat wave continues baking central US

Millions of people from the Midwest to the South are baking in some of the hottest temperatures seen so far this summer. In the Midwest, especially, a phenomenon known as "corn sweat" is creating extremely humid air, pushing feels-like temperatures to near-record highs. The heat wave is forecast to relax in the central U.S. later this week, but the South will continue to sizzle.

Heat alerts cover millions of people across the central and southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



