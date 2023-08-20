Tropical Storm Emily forms in active Atlantic with no threat to land

A disturbance in the Atlantic strengthened into Tropical Storm Emily on Sunday and will remain away from land, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The tropics woke up with some intensity this past week as the NHC is tracking five different disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, including now Tropical Storm Emily.

Emily is about 1,000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west-northwest at about 10 mph with 50 mph winds, as of the latest National Hurricane Center advisory. The intensification into tropical storm-strength was captured by NOAA satellite observations.

Tropical Storm Emily position and strength.

The FOX Forecast Center is expecting Emily to remain away from land, continuing to move north in the Atlantic.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Steven Morgan said the Bermuda High-pressure system will influence Tropical Storm Emily, steering it away from land.

Tropical Storm Emily is not expected to strengthen much more on Sunday before it begins to weaken.

Tropical Storm Emily forecast cone.

Emily may already be at peak intensity with vertical wind shear expected to increase over the cyclone during the next few days, causing it to break down, according to the NHC. While more intensification is possible throughout Sunday, Emily will likely succumb to increasingly hostile Atlantic conditions as it moves west-northwestward. Models suggest Emily could become a post-tropical remanent over the next two days.

Meanwhile, there are four other disturbances in the Atlantic worth watching, including an area expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days bringing rain and storms to the southern U.S.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Hilary was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday but is still expected to bring dangerous flooding and impacts to California and the Southwest.