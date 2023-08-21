Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms in Atlantic with Texas in direct path for heavy rain

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine emerged in the central Gulf of Mexico on Monday as Texas braces for potential impact.

A potential tropical cyclone permits the National Hurricane Center to issue routine advisories on a system that has not yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm but brings a threat of 39-plus-mph winds to land within 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port O'Connor, Texas. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Port O'Connor to Sargent, Texas.

The National Hurricane Center said heavy rainfall from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected across South Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday. The heavy rainfall may produce areas of flash and urban flooding. Coastal flooding is possible along the south Texas coast Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Here's a closer look at the storm, as part of a very active Atlantic basin as the peak of hurricane season approaches.

Where is Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine?

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is in the central Gulf of Mexico and is expected to approach the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday as it moves west at about 16 mph.

Latest stats on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine in the Gulf of Mexico.

(FOX Weather)



What are the impacts of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine?

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of south Texas south of Port O'Connor. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from Port O'Connor northward to Sargent.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 24 hours.

A look at the latest watches and warnings issued.

(FOX Weather)



The system, regardless of strength, is expected to bring much-needed rain to the area, the FOX Forecast Center said. A general 1 to 3 inches of rain is forecast for South Texas, but some locations may pick up as much as 5 inches of rain through Wednesday morning.

Rain forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

(FOX Weather)



With generally dry ground thanks to rapidly developing drought conditions, flash flooding will be a concern for places like Corpus Christi, Laredo, and Brownsville on Tuesday.

Flash flood outlook through Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine?

Harold is expected to come ashore in South Texas on Tuesday.

Strengthening is forecast, and the system is expected to become a tropical storm before it reaches the Texas coast.

Satellite images indicate that the system is becoming better organized, and it is expected to become a tropical depression later Monday, ther NHC said.