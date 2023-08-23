Watch: Yellowstone gray wolves bring back 'interesting' items for pups

My, what big bones you have there, gray wolf. A Yellowstone National Park gray wolf pack was recorded on video bringing items back to their dens for their pups.

Yellowstone National Park biologists documented the adult wolves from Mollie's Pack returning to their dens throughout the spring.

A video shared by the National Park Service shows the wolves carrying different items upon return from a dozen trips away from the den. The wolves brought back multiple sets of antlers, a branch, possibly a whole leg, and more bones and bone fragments, according to the video. The bones and antlers could belong to several prey wolves hunt, including elk, deer and bison.

Yellowstone National Park says pups rely on adults to return food to the den. Sometimes, without food, the wolves will bring "toys" back for the pups.

"The instinct to bring items back to the den may be reinforced by evolution and probably helps keep adults from being mobbed by sharp puppy teeth," according to the NPS.

Wolf pups are usually born in mid-April and will stay in the den for about two weeks before emerging, according to Yellowstone National Park.

Gray wolves were reintroduced back to Yellowstone more than 25 years ago. Formerly known as the Crystal Creek Pack, Mollie's Pack was renamed in 2000, and its lineage has existed for 20 years, according to the park.