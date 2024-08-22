The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Hunters to investigate Invest 91E near Hawaii

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hawaii monitors tropical systems spinning in Pacific

Hawaii is monitoring the progress of tropical systems spinning in the Pacific Ocean, and Hurricane Hunters are now set to investigate.

Forecasters are currently tracking Invest 91E, while Hurricane Gilma remains a monster storm with winds of 115 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says Invest 91E could strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm Thursday, and then continue to strengthen over the next few days while the system moves near the Hawaiian Islands later this weekend or early next week.

5 dead, 1 missing after luxury superyacht sinks in Sicily

Five bodies have been recovered, and one person remains missing off the coast of Sicily after a powerful storm brought down a 180-foot yacht carrying more than a dozen people, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch.

According to a report from Reuters, Lynch's body was recovered Thursday and the search for his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, is continuing.

A home caught in the catastrophic and deadly flooding that swamped Connecticut this week was destroyed when it collapsed into a ravine in the town of Oxford on Monday, and it was all caught on video.

More than a foot of rain fell over parts of Connecticut on Monday, leading to mudslides and many water rescues. Officials said the flooding event led to two deaths of Connecticut residents who were swept away by the floods.

