Watch: Connecticut firefighters rescue 19 people, dog from swiftly rising floodwaters in Oxford

BEACON FALLS, Conn. – Firefighters safely rescued 19 people and a dog from raging floodwaters Sunday evening in southwestern Connecticut during a Flash Flood Emergency.

The state experienced widespread and catastrophic flooding across Fairfield and New Haven counties, which has caused numerous water rescues, several mudslides and a major gas leak. Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall dropped nearly 10 inches of rain in the hardest-hit areas of the state with rainfall rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour.

Top rain totals.

Ambulances from Beacon Hose Fire Company were responding to calls around 5 p.m. in Seymour and Oxford when concerns arose that the nearby Brookside Inn Restaurant, with multiple people inside, could be compromised due to rising floodwaters.

"Fire crews from Oxford were extraordinarily busy with emergencies throughout town, so Beacon Hose requested permission from Oxford fire officials to stage a rescue operation," the Beacon Hose Fire Company said.

A crew reached a cement patio at the restaurant with the fire truck's ladder extended to its maximum reach of 107 feet. Firefighters searched the building and found 18 people who had evacuated to the second and main floors of the restaurant.

They assisted 17 people in walking up the aerial ladder. Fortunately, firefighters said, none of these individuals required medical attention. The last person was placed in a Stokes basket and carried up the ladder to receive medical attention, but she was discharged after being checked out.

Firefighters also managed to rescue a homeowner and her dog from a nearby home feet away from where their firetruck was staged.

The rescue operation was complete by 7:30 p.m., firefighters said.

During the operation, a large propane tank also became dislodged from the building and began leaking, firefighters said, releasing propane that enveloped part of the building.

"There were also hazards in the rushing flood water, including vehicles and dumpsters," firefighters said. "Nobody was injured as part of this rescue."

Firefighters used their department’s minibus to transport several people back to Beacon Hose headquarters, where they waited for pickup.

"We are extraordinarily proud of all of our members who participated in this challenging incident to affect a positive outcome," the department said.