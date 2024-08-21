Watch: Historic Connecticut flooding sends house tumbling into ravine

OXFORD, Conn. – A home caught in catastrophic flooding that pummeled the town of Oxford in southern Connecticut over the weekend collapsed into a ravine on Monday.

Video shot from across the bank begins with the home precariously tilted toward rushing waters.

Most of the walls around the basement level have disappeared, with the few remaining walls exposing pink tufts of insulation. The main level was precariously hanging over the edge of an embankment.

As several seconds pass, debris can be seen tumbling from the home and onto the ground, and then the house begins to creak.

The creaking turns into a crash as the house collapses down the embankment.

"I got my son’s teddy bear … we didn’t think it would come to this," homeowner Randi Marcucio told WTNH-TV.

The rest of the video shows footage of a road washed away by rushing water, while another was completely submerged by the floods.

Nearly 10 inches of rain fell over parts of Connecticut on Monday, leading to mudslides and many water rescues.

Officials said the flooding event led to two deaths of Connecticut residents who were swept away by the floods.