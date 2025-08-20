Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Erin's life-threatening impacts begin along East Coast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane Erin closes beaches from Florida to New York, unleashes monster waves, rip currents, extreme erosion

Hurricane Erin continues to churn in the Atlantic waters hundreds of miles off the U.S., prompting officials to close beaches along the East Coast from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast due to massive waves and potentially deadly rip currents just as families take their final vacations of the summer.

Hurricane Erin isn’t forecast to make landfall along the U.S. East Coast. However, dangerous impacts are expected nonetheless due to outer rain bands possibly lashing North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings remain in effect.

This graphic shows the latest information on Hurricane Erin.

(FOX Weather)



Tropics heating up with Invest 99L, other tropical disturbance behind Hurricane Erin

Outside of Hurricane Erin in the western Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters say neither appears likely to develop into a tropical cyclone that would immediately threaten any landmasses.

The first disturbance, roughly 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, has been given a medium chance of development over the next several days. A second disturbance, designated Invest 99L, has only a low chance of development through the next week.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Dust devil wreaks havoc on New York beach as children run screaming for cover

A dust devil turned a nice, sunny day at the beach at Graton Lakes State Park in New York into a chaotic scene as kids ran screaming from the spinning dust cloud.

The dust, caught on video, caused beach umbrellas and other equipment to get picked up and tossed around. In the video, children ran around the beach, trying to get out of the dust's way and seek cover, screaming as they ran away.

