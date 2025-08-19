Triple lightning strike illuminates skies over Chicago as severe thunderstorms trigger flash flooding

CHICAGO -- Severe thunderstorms put on a light show over the skies of Chicago on Monday night, while drowning parts of the city in flash flooding below.

Local photography enthusiast Craig Shimala captured the impressive moment when multiple skyscrapers in the city’s skyline were hit simultaneously by lightning bolts.

A lightning bolt also struck a home in nearby Lockport, Illinois, setting the attic ablaze, according to fire officials.

Those inside were able to scramble outside to safety, but the home sustained severe damage.

The storms also pummeled the area with heavy rains, prompting Flash Flood Warnings and multiple travel headaches.

Nearly 2 inches of rain fell at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, and the city reported several roads were closed due to standing water, diverting public and school bus routes, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

Other rain gauges around northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana recorded far more. Leland, Illinois reported just over 4 inches of rain while the towns of Hammond and Whiting in Indiana crossed over 5 inches.

Schools in Whiting delayed the start of classes on Tuesday by two hours due to flooded roads.

It was worse in Oswego, Illinois, where floodwaters reached inside a high school, causing water damage. Classes there went online only.

It's been no rest for the weary in the Windy City this summer, which has faced multiple damaging flooding events just since the start of July.