Dust devil wreaks havoc on New York beach as children run screaming for cover

GRAFTON, N.Y.– A dust devil turned a nice, sunny day at the beach at Graton Lakes State Park in New York into a chaotic scene as kids ran screaming from the spinning dust cloud.

The dust, caught on video, caused beach umbrellas and other equipment to get picked up and tossed around.

In the video, children ran around the beach, trying to get out of the dust's way and seek cover, screaming as they ran away.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TORNADO, WATERSPOUT, LANDSPOUT AND DUST DEVIL?

"It was a beautiful calm day," videographer Jonna Basle told Storyful. "All of a sudden, we heard kids screaming and running. I turned to see a huge pop-up tent blow over, almost landing on some of the kids."

The dust devil swirls around the beach as the video continues, and more children are seen running out of the lake and toward the shore.

Strong winds were heard throughout the video whipping away.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

After about 30 seconds of picking up sand on the beach, the dust devil dissipated into the sky.

Dust devils are caused by intense heating along the ground triggering a vast difference in temperature within a few hundred feet. The heated air, now quite buoyant, will shoot upward, with surface winds providing some spin.

Dust devils usually only last a few minutes and have low enough wind speeds to rarely cause damage.