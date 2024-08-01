The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Invest 97L inches closer to Gulf of Mexico

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, and it's International Beer Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hurricane HQ: Invest 97L looks to be bound for Gulf of Mexico

While the ultimate destination of Invest 97L remains unclear, it seems that the tropical disturbance is headed for the Gulf of Mexico. This means people from Florida to Texas should pay close attention to the forecast through the weekend.

The outlook for an Invest 97L.

(FOX Weather)



Tropical disturbance could delay ISS resupply mission

A mission to send supplies to the International Space Station could be delayed because of Invest 97L. The SpaceX rocket is scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral on Saturday morning, but storms from the tropical disturbance could halt that plan.

Dangerous fungal infection hospitalizes festivalgoers

More than 20,000 attendees at a California music festival might have been exposed to a dangerous fungal illness that's rapidly spreading across the country. Officials say at least five cases of Valley fever are under investigation.

Watch this: Astronaut joins FOX Weather from space

NASA Astronaut Matthew Dominick will join FOX Weather from the International Space Station. Tune in at 1:35 p.m. ET to see this out-of-this-world interview.

