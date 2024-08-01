NASA Astronaut Matthew Dominick joins FOX Weather live from space station

Since arriving at the International Space Station this spring, NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick has embraced his unique vantage point in orbit to capture breathtaking views of space, spacecraft and weather on Earth.

Dominick will share some of his experience with FOX Weather during a live interview from the International Space Station on Friday. The interview will air live at 1:35 p.m. ET on FOX Weather and NASA streaming platforms.

NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps and Dominick, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, arrived at the International Space Station in March as part of the Crew-8 mission on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. Since his arrival, the Colorado native and U.S. Navy test pilot has honed his photography skills, documenting breathtaking views from space.

A vantage point 250 miles above Earth is the perfect spot to observe weather on Earth and aurora lights created by space weather.

When Hurricane Beryl became the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record in June, Dominick focused his camera lens on Beryl around the time of its first landfall in the Caribbean islands.

The Northern Lights are beautiful from Earth, but astronauts get a view from above as they circle the globe 16 times daily. Dominick continues to capture photos of the spacecraft, aurora lights and the Milky Way.

The astronaut has also been posting behind-the-scenes videos explaining how he captures some of his most popular images to his social media followers.

Space and photography fans will enjoy following Dominick on X, formerly Twitter, for more photos and details from the final leg of his spaceflight.

Tune in on Friday, Aug. 2, at 1:35 p.m. to watch FOX Weather interview Dominick as he orbits the Earth.