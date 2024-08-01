College student killed in 400 foot fall at Grand Canyon, officials say

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – The body of a college student who is believed to have fallen about 400 feet from a mountain rim on Wednesday at the site of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona has been found, officials said Thursday.

According to the National Park Service, 20-year-old Abel Joseph Mejia was hiking in the area of the Pipe Creek Overlook when he accidentally fell.

Rescuers were seen using a high-angle technical rescue system to propel down the cliff in the hours after the event, but Mejia was believed to have been killed by the fall.

The agency cautioned that the event is still under investigation, but it has not announced finding any signs of foul play or suicidal intent thus far.

Park officials advised visitors to stay at least 6 feet away from the edge of the canyon, but it is unknown how close Mejia ventured to the edge before he fell.

Those who knew the victim’s family said the 20-year-old was on a mission trip before the tragedy struck.

"We feel deep sadness due to the tragic loss of one of our students, Abel Mejia," Indiana Bible College said in a statement. "Abel lost his life yesterday in an accident while visiting the Grand Canyon. He was known for his warm smile and gentle spirit, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him."

Grand Canyon National Park is considered to be one of the most dangerous park sites in the country due to its rugged terrain and extreme weather conditions.

According to data from the NPS, about 17 people die every year at the park, with falls and medical issues being the top causes of fatalities.

This latest incident brings the number of deaths to at least five this year, with previous fatalities occurring in May and throughout the summer.

More than 4 million people visit the 1,904-square-mile park every year, making it one of the busiest parks in the country.