Texas hiker found dead at most dangerous National Park in America

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – A Texas hiker died on Sunday while attempting to climb the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park.

The National Park Service said its communications center received a report of an unresponsive man around 2 p.m., but all attempts to resuscitate him by bystanders and first responders were unsuccessful.

An investigation is underway by the NPS and Arizona's Coconino County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death of the 50-year-old.

This incident marks at least the fourth death this year at the park, which is considered the deadliest in America.

In May, the body of a 58-year-old was found in the Colorado River, and in June, the bodies of a 41-year-old and a 69-year-old were discovered during separate searches.

HERE ARE THE TOP 10 DEADLIEST NATIONAL PARKS, ACCORDING TO RESEARCH

So far, the NPS has not directly linked any of the recent deaths to the extreme heat, but it will undoubtedly be a factor that investigators take into consideration.

Rangers warn that temperatures regularly reach the century mark, especially below 4,000 feet, where recent daytime highs were 115-120 degrees.

Grand Canyon National Park is considered dangerous due to its rugged terrain and extreme weather conditions, including oppressive heat and sudden monsoon flooding.

According to data from the NPS, around 17 people die every year at the park, with falls and medical issues being the top causes of fatalities.

More than 4 million people visit the 1,904-square-mile park every year, making it one of the busiest sites in the country.

SEE THE EXTREME WEATHER VISITORS AT NATIONAL PARKS EXPERIENCE

Many visitors flock to see the Grand Canyon's formation, which is thought to be billions of years old.

Park staff advise that when heat alerts are issued, hikers should not venture more than a mile and a half from the trail.

Hikers are also strongly encouraged to carry adequate gear, water and food to sustain their energy needs and double their calorie intake.

The park service says all trails for what is considered to be the South Rim of the canyon are open year-round.