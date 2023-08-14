The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 'There will be more,' Hawaii governor says as death toll nears 100

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hawaii fires death toll nears 100 as recovery efforts continue

Search and recovery efforts continue Tuesday after the wildfires in Hawaii ravaged parts of Maui. There have been 99 confirmed fatalities from the fires, but search and recovery efforts are far from over.

"There will be more. Our hearts are broken," Gov. Josh Green said.

Crews are still working to contain and extinguish the wildfires that broke out a week ago. Officials say that the Upcounty/Kula fire is now at 65% containment, the Lahaina fire is at 85% containment, and the Pulehu/Kihei fire is 100% contained.

Record heat bakes the Pacific Northwest while Florida gets relief from scorching temps

Another heat wave has settled in on the Pacific Northwest, where the triple-digit temperatures could break new records throughout the region.

The FOX Forecast Center says Portland could tie the record for triple-digit temperatures this week, with the record standing at five days, set back in July 1941.

Heat alerts in effect for the Northwest.

Meanwhile, Florida will finally get some relief from the heat in the form of rain.

The FOX Forecast Center says 3-5" of rain is expected across the state through Saturday, with the bulk of the precipitation falling Wednesday through Saturday. Dangerous lightning is to be expected, and the threat of flash flooding will be persistent with any storms that occur over the same areas for multiple days straight.

Forecast rain across the Sunshine State

Severe weather targets the I-95 corridor

After severe storms produced flash flooding across from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic on Monday, Tuesday's threat shifts east, with Charlotte to Philadelphia targeted.

An incoming cold front will produce strong to severe thunderstorms across much of the East Coast into Tuesday evening.

The severe weather threat on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Hurricane HQ: Tropical Storm Greg to move south of Hawaii; new areas being monitored in the Atlantic

The Eastern Pacific remains active, as forecasters are watching Hurricane Fernanda spin across the basin while Tropical Storm Greg moves south of Hawaii.

The tropical weather outlook for the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 14, 2023.

And in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center is watching two areas that have the potential for tropical development. The area in the Atlantic both have low chances of development over the next seven days.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic for possible development.

