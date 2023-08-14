Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Hawaii fires death toll nears 100 as crews effort search and rescue and firefighters combat flare-ups in Maui

Thousands of buildings were destroyed by the fire in Lahaina, with nearly 90% of those being residential structures. Several homes were also burned in the Upcountry/Kula wildfire, with officials saying 19 were destroyed in Kula and three were destroyed in Olinda.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Search and rescue efforts are continuing in Hawaii after devastating wildfires last week killed nearly 100 people. Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and damage estimates are over $5.5 billion. 04:43

Hawaii fires death toll rises to 96 with hundreds still missing

Search and rescue efforts are continuing in Hawaii after devastating wildfires last week killed nearly 100 people. Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and damage estimates are over $5.5 billion.

LAHAINA, Hawaii – The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Hawaii has risen to 96, with search and rescue teams still looking through the charred remains of scorched buildings for any signs of the hundreds of people still missing from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years.

Firefighters are still working to contain flare-ups and extinguish the wildfires that broke out nearly a week ago, with the Upcounty/Kula fire now at 60% containment, the Lahaina fire at 85% containment, and the Pulehu/Kihei fire at 100% contained.

However, officials stress that even if and when a fire is 100% contained, it doesn’t mean it’s extinguished. It only means that firefighters have the blaze entirely surrounded by a perimeter, inside of which can continue to burn. The fire will only be declared extinguished when firefighters believe nothing is left burning.

FOX CORPORATION PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN RED CROSS TO HELP HAWAII FIRE VICTIMS

The latest information on the Hawaii wildfires

  • Volunteers sort out donations for those affected by a wildfire, at a parking lot in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023.
    Image 1 of 38

    Volunteers sort out donations for those affected by a wildfire, at a parking lot in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Boxes of donated supplies from the Maui Full Gospel Korean Church await distribution to fire victims in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
    Image 2 of 38

    Boxes of donated supplies from the Maui Full Gospel Korean Church await distribution to fire victims in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.  (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

  • The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 3 of 38

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

  • The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 4 of 38

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

  • The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 5 of 38

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

  • The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 6 of 38

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

  • The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 7 of 38

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

  • The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 8 of 38

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

  • The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 9 of 38

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

  • The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 10 of 38

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

  • The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 11 of 38

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

  • The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 12 of 38

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

  • TOPSHOT - A Mercy Worldwide volunteer makes damage assessment of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
    Image 13 of 38

    TOPSHOT - A Mercy Worldwide volunteer makes damage assessment of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.  (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

  • A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
    Image 14 of 38

    A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time. (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

  • A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
    Image 15 of 38

    A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time. (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

  • Charred remains of an apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
    Image 16 of 38

    Charred remains of an apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time. (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

  • TOPSHOT - Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
    Image 17 of 38

    TOPSHOT - Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time. (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

  • Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
    Image 18 of 38

    Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time. (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

  • TOPSHOT - Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
    Image 19 of 38

    TOPSHOT - Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time. (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

  • Smoke rises between the remains of Lahaina during the wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023.
    Image 20 of 38

    Smoke rises between the remains of Lahaina during the wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023. (Mengshin Lin for The Washington Post)

  • The Ganer family look through the ashes of their family's home on Malolo Place in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
    Image 21 of 38

    The Ganer family look through the ashes of their family's home on Malolo Place in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)

  • Maui resident John Rey Serrano reacts while looking from a road above Lahaina Town in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023. A wildfire that left Lahaina in charred ruins has killed at least 67 people, authorities said on August 11, making it one of the deadliest disasters in the US state's history. Brushfires on Maui, fueled by high winds from Hurricane Dora passing to the south of Hawaii, broke out August 8 and rapidly engulfed Lahaina. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 22 of 38

    Maui resident John Rey Serrano reacts while looking from a road above Lahaina Town in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.  (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

  • An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes, buildings, and the harbor area burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
    Image 23 of 38

    An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes, buildings, and the harbor area burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.  (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)

  • An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed cars in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
    Image 24 of 38

    An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed cars in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)

  • An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking down Front Street past destroyed buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
    Image 25 of 38

    An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking down Front Street past destroyed buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. ( )

  • An aerial image shows a burned building in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
    Image 26 of 38

    An aerial image shows a burned building in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP )

  • An aerial image shows a burned hillside above Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
    Image 27 of 38

    An aerial image shows a burned hillside above Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)

  • Burned cars, destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
    Image 28 of 38

    Burned cars, destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.  (PAULA RAMON/AFP)

  • This aerial photo shows destroyed buildings and homes in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
    Image 29 of 38

    This aerial photo shows destroyed buildings and homes in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023. (SEBASTIEN VUAGNAT/AFP)

  • The Ganer family look through the ashes of their family's home on Malolo Place in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
    Image 30 of 38

    The Ganer family look through the ashes of their family's home on Malolo Place in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.  (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)

  • Maalaea, Maui, Thursday, August 10, 2023 - Noe Lopes sits with her granddaughter Leilani and great granddaughter Kawehi as the sun sets on their third day of waiting to return home near Lahaina. They and other evacuees camped in a parking lot along the Honoapiilani Highway, hoping to be allowed back into Lahaina, two days after a devastating wildfire tore through the community. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
    Image 31 of 38

    Noe Lopes sits with her granddaughter Leilani and great granddaughter Kawehi as the sun sets on their third day of waiting to return home near Lahaina. They and other evacuees camped in a parking lot along the Honoapiilani Highway, hoping to be allowed back into Lahaina, two days after a devastating wildfire tore through the community. August 10, 2023 (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

  • Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
    Image 32 of 38

    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals. (Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)

  • Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
    Image 33 of 38

    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals. (Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)

  • Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
    Image 34 of 38

    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals. (Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)

  • Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
    Image 35 of 38

    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals. (Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)

  • Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
    Image 36 of 38

    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals. (Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)

  • Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
    Image 37 of 38

    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals. (Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)

  • An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking down Front Street past destroyed buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
    Image 38 of 38

    An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking down Front Street past destroyed buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)

Officials have been providing details of the current situation as containment, search and rescue efforts and support for the thousands of residents who have been affected all continue. 

Residents of West Maui have slowly been allowed to return to their homes, and on Monday, travel into West Maui will be expedited with access placards that will ensure traffic management and prioritize the safety of those who will be on the roads.

In an update, officials said access into West Maui via Kahakuloa for West Maui residents is open. Access into West Maui via Maalaea with restricted to only those who have been pre-approved for travel.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER 

Volunteers sort out donations for those affected by a wildfire, at a parking lot in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023.

Volunteers sort out donations for those affected by a wildfire, at a parking lot in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Power is also being restored, and officials said the Napili Plaza is open 24 hours a day. And with power being restored in areas of West Maui, Ohana Fuels/Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline.

An unsafe water advisory has also been issued for many residents until further notice, and residents have been told not to drink or boil water. Bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice.

HAWAII BRUSH FIRES BY THE NUMBERS: THE SCOPE OF THE CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE

Officials said residents cannot treat the water in any way to make it safe, and drinking water sites have been set up in many areas of Lahaina and Kula.

Six shelters have been set up across the area, with one shelter at Maui High School, Kahului, being closed on Sunday. People staying there were transported to the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei.

MAUI CHURCH SERVES AS BEACON OF HOPE STANDING UNSCATHED AMID CHARRED RUBBLE CAUSED BY DEADLY WILDFIRES

Thousands of builds destroyed in Maui

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources released aerial footage above Kula, Hawaii, that shows the scope of devastation after wildfires raged across Maui. 03:58

Watch: Aerial footage shows scope of devastating destruction after wildfire in Kula, Hawaii

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources released aerial footage above Kula, Hawaii, that shows the scope of devastation after wildfires raged across Maui.

The fire destroyed thousands of buildings in Lahaina, with nearly 90% of those being residential structures.

Several homes were also burned in the Upcountry/Kula wildfire, with officials saying 19 were destroyed in Kula and three were destroyed in Olinda.

Several other homes sustained damage; however, officials said a total number of homes destroyed are not yet available because the fire is still active.

Tags
Loading.