Hawaii fires death toll nears 100 as crews effort search and rescue and firefighters combat flare-ups in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii – The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Hawaii has risen to 96, with search and rescue teams still looking through the charred remains of scorched buildings for any signs of the hundreds of people still missing from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years.

Firefighters are still working to contain flare-ups and extinguish the wildfires that broke out nearly a week ago, with the Upcounty/Kula fire now at 60% containment, the Lahaina fire at 85% containment, and the Pulehu/Kihei fire at 100% contained.

However, officials stress that even if and when a fire is 100% contained, it doesn’t mean it’s extinguished. It only means that firefighters have the blaze entirely surrounded by a perimeter, inside of which can continue to burn. The fire will only be declared extinguished when firefighters believe nothing is left burning.

Officials have been providing details of the current situation as containment, search and rescue efforts and support for the thousands of residents who have been affected all continue.

Residents of West Maui have slowly been allowed to return to their homes, and on Monday, travel into West Maui will be expedited with access placards that will ensure traffic management and prioritize the safety of those who will be on the roads.

In an update, officials said access into West Maui via Kahakuloa for West Maui residents is open. Access into West Maui via Maalaea with restricted to only those who have been pre-approved for travel.

Power is also being restored, and officials said the Napili Plaza is open 24 hours a day. And with power being restored in areas of West Maui, Ohana Fuels/Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline.

An unsafe water advisory has also been issued for many residents until further notice, and residents have been told not to drink or boil water. Bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice.

Officials said residents cannot treat the water in any way to make it safe, and drinking water sites have been set up in many areas of Lahaina and Kula.

Six shelters have been set up across the area, with one shelter at Maui High School, Kahului, being closed on Sunday. People staying there were transported to the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei.

Thousands of builds destroyed in Maui

The fire destroyed thousands of buildings in Lahaina, with nearly 90% of those being residential structures.

Several homes were also burned in the Upcountry/Kula wildfire, with officials saying 19 were destroyed in Kula and three were destroyed in Olinda.

Several other homes sustained damage; however, officials said a total number of homes destroyed are not yet available because the fire is still active.