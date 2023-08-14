Hawaii fires death toll nears 100 as crews effort search and rescue and firefighters combat flare-ups in Maui
Thousands of buildings were destroyed by the fire in Lahaina, with nearly 90% of those being residential structures. Several homes were also burned in the Upcountry/Kula wildfire, with officials saying 19 were destroyed in Kula and three were destroyed in Olinda.
Search and rescue efforts are continuing in Hawaii after devastating wildfires last week killed nearly 100 people. Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and damage estimates are over $5.5 billion.
Firefighters are still working to contain flare-ups and extinguish the wildfires that broke out nearly a week ago, with the Upcounty/Kula fire now at 60% containment, the Lahaina fire at 85% containment, and the Pulehu/Kihei fire at 100% contained.
However, officials stress that even if and when a fire is 100% contained, it doesn’t mean it’s extinguished. It only means that firefighters have the blaze entirely surrounded by a perimeter, inside of which can continue to burn. The fire will only be declared extinguished when firefighters believe nothing is left burning.
Volunteers sort out donations for those affected by a wildfire, at a parking lot in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 38
Boxes of donated supplies from the Maui Full Gospel Korean Church await distribution to fire victims in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 3 of 38
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
(Hawaii DLNR)
Image 4 of 38
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
(Hawaii DLNR)
Image 5 of 38
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
(Hawaii DLNR)
Image 6 of 38
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
(Hawaii DLNR)
Image 7 of 38
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
(Hawaii DLNR)
Image 8 of 38
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
(Hawaii DLNR)
Image 9 of 38
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
(Hawaii DLNR)
Image 10 of 38
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
(Hawaii DLNR)
Image 11 of 38
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
(Hawaii DLNR)
Image 12 of 38
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
(Hawaii DLNR)
Image 13 of 38
TOPSHOT - A Mercy Worldwide volunteer makes damage assessment of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Image 14 of 38
A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Image 15 of 38
A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Image 16 of 38
Charred remains of an apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Image 17 of 38
TOPSHOT - Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Image 18 of 38
Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Image 19 of 38
TOPSHOT - Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Image 20 of 38
Smoke rises between the remains of Lahaina during the wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023.
(Mengshin Lin for The Washington Post)
Image 21 of 38
The Ganer family look through the ashes of their family's home on Malolo Place in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)
Image 22 of 38
Maui resident John Rey Serrano reacts while looking from a road above Lahaina Town in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 23 of 38
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes, buildings, and the harbor area burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)
Image 24 of 38
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed cars in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)
Image 25 of 38
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking down Front Street past destroyed buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
( )
Image 26 of 38
An aerial image shows a burned building in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP )
Image 27 of 38
An aerial image shows a burned hillside above Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)
Image 28 of 38
Burned cars, destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
(PAULA RAMON/AFP)
Image 29 of 38
This aerial photo shows destroyed buildings and homes in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
(SEBASTIEN VUAGNAT/AFP)
Image 30 of 38
The Ganer family look through the ashes of their family's home on Malolo Place in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)
Image 31 of 38
Noe Lopes sits with her granddaughter Leilani and great granddaughter Kawehi as the sun sets on their third day of waiting to return home near Lahaina. They and other evacuees camped in a parking lot along the Honoapiilani Highway, hoping to be allowed back into Lahaina, two days after a devastating wildfire tore through the community. August 10, 2023
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Image 32 of 38
Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
(Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)
Image 33 of 38
Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
(Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)
Image 34 of 38
Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
(Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)
Image 35 of 38
Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
(Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)
Image 36 of 38
Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
(Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)
Image 37 of 38
Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
(Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)
Image 38 of 38
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking down Front Street past destroyed buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)
Officials have been providing details of the current situation as containment, search and rescue efforts and support for the thousands of residents who have been affected all continue.
Residents of West Maui have slowly been allowed to return to their homes, and on Monday, travel into West Maui will be expedited with access placards that will ensure traffic management and prioritize the safety of those who will be on the roads.
In an update, officials said access into West Maui via Kahakuloa for West Maui residents is open. Access into West Maui via Maalaea with restricted to only those who have been pre-approved for travel.
Volunteers sort out donations for those affected by a wildfire, at a parking lot in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Power is also being restored, and officials said the Napili Plaza is open 24 hours a day. And with power being restored in areas of West Maui, Ohana Fuels/Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline.
An unsafe water advisory has also been issued for many residents until further notice, and residents have been told not to drink or boil water. Bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice.
Officials said residents cannot treat the water in any way to make it safe, and drinking water sites have been set up in many areas of Lahaina and Kula.
Six shelters have been set up across the area, with one shelter at Maui High School, Kahului, being closed on Sunday. People staying there were transported to the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei.