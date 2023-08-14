Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Learn
Published

Ash pits hide dangerous burning embers even after wildfires are extinguished

Someone walking among a wildfire burn scar may have no idea they are about to step into an ash pit and suffer burns to their legs and feet.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources released aerial footage above Kula, Hawaii, that shows the scope of devastation after wildfires raged across Maui. 03:58

Watch: Aerial footage shows scope of devastating destruction after wildfire in Kula, Hawaii

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources released aerial footage above Kula, Hawaii, that shows the scope of devastation after wildfires raged across Maui.

Hiding in the burned debris from brush and wildfires are dangerous ash pits containing burning embers that can burn firefighters and those searching through the rubble for belongings.

After the deadly Maui wildfires, the Hawaii Red Cross warned Maui residents returning to search among the debris of the dangers that remain even days after a fire is extinguished, including ash pits. Other risks remain, including live embers and smoldering debris.

  • Brook Cretton (R) and Spencer Kim (L) use a bucket of water to put out hot spots after a wildfire moved through the area on August 12, 2023 in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 1 of 7

    Brook Cretton (R) and Spencer Kim (L) use a bucket of water to put out hot spots after a wildfire moved through the area on August 12, 2023 in Kula, Hawaii. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ( )

  • A resident, who did not giver her name, uses a garden hose to cool her feet after stepping hot embers at a neighbor's house that was destroyed by wildfire on August 12, 2023 in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 2 of 7

    A resident, who did not giver her name, uses a garden hose to cool her feet after stepping hot embers at a neighbor's house that was destroyed by wildfire on August 12, 2023 in Kula, Hawaii. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 3 of 7

    LAHAINA, HAWAII - AUGUST 11: In an aerial view, cars destroyed by wildfire line Front Street on August 11, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Dozens of people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind-driven wildfire devastated the town of Lahaina on Tuesday. Crews are continuing to search for missing people. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ( Justin Sullivan)

  • The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 4 of 7

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

  • The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii.
    Image 5 of 7

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

  • TOPSHOT - Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
    Image 6 of 7

    TOPSHOT - Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time. (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

  • Burned cars, destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
    Image 7 of 7

    Burned cars, destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.  (PAULA RAMON/AFP)

Ash pits are hidden from the surface but are holes underneath ash and mud, concealing ash and hot embers. Someone walking among a wildfire burn scar may have no idea they are about to step into an ash pit and suffer burns to their legs and feet.

According to the U.S. National Wildfire Coordinating Group, environmental factors can increase the risk of ash pit formation after a fire. Root systems from trees and shrubs, animal dwellings such as small rodent holes and landscapes manipulated by heavy equipment can be high-risk areas for ash pits.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER 

An Oregon firefighter explained how he was burned stepping into an ash pit during the 2019 wildfire season.

"With the ash pits, we see the scorched ground where all the vegetation has burned off, and you don't see it looking any different, and it kind of just collapses under your feet," Oregon Crew 10 firefighter Joe Kerrig said.

One step too heavy in the wrong direction could mean stepping into a hot ash pit about a foot deep.

Because ash pits are virtually undetectable from the surface, wildland firefighters use Thermal Imaging Cameras to detect the heat hiding below or use poles to stick into the ground and find the pits. The cameras can also help firefighters find and extinguish lingering hot spots. 

Tags
Loading.