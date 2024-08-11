The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 prompts alerts in Caribbean

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, and it's International Youth Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 prompts tropical storm alerts in Caribbean

Exactly one week after Debby's first U.S. landfall in Florida, the tropics are active once again this week as the FOX Forecast Center tracks Potential Tropical Cyclone Five in the Atlantic, which has already prompted Tropical Storm Watches across the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The system is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Ernesto and could impact Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. However, the FOX Forecast Center believes it will avoid the mainland U.S. and track northward offshore of the U.S. East Coast.

The latest information on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.

(FOX Weather)



Deadly flooding strikes North Carolina just days after Debby

A motorist in North Carolina was killed over the weekend after officials said they drove their vehicle into raging floodwaters and got swept away. According to officials, heavy rain and flooding forced the closure of a road in Lumberton on Saturday. The unidentified motorist drove into the floodwaters and died when their vehicle was swept downstream. Officials estimated the depth of the water was between 8 and 12 inches.

Tropical Storm Debby contributed to the saturated grounds that made the Carolinas especially susceptible to flooding in recent days after it dumped upwards of 15-18 inches of rain in spots.

Watch this

More than one year after deadly brush fires destroyed entire neighborhoods in Maui, many who witnessed the extreme weather event continue to cope with what happened in August 2023 – some even returning for the first time.

Air Maui Helicopters Director of Operations Richard Olsten was in the air over Maui in August 2023 when wind-whipped fires raged across the island. He took to the sky again last week to see the community forever changed by the natural disaster.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

