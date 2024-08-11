Excessive rain causes flooding chaos across Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY – Slow-moving thunderstorms dropped excessive rain across the Oklahoma City metro area early Sunday, flooding roads and the University of Oklahoma campus.

By Sunday morning, more than a half-foot of rain had fallen across parts of Oklahoma City and Norman, marking Oklahoma City's seventh-wettest day on record. Will Rogers Airport reported 5.26 inches as of 7 a.m. CT, setting the wettest August day on record before sunrise.

According to the National Weather Service in Norman, the highest rainfall total report came from east of Noble in Cleveland County, with 9.94 inches falling between Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

Oklahoma rain totals.

The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning through Sunday afternoon for south-central Oklahoma.

The University of Oklahoma campus in Norman experienced flooding early Sunday. Some drivers became stranded when they drove into flooded areas.

Video and photos from the University of Oklahoma show several cars with floodwaters up to the headlights.

Cleveland County officials said heavy flooding was reported from Noble through Slaughterville and in Lexington, making "travel extremely hazardous."

Cleveland County Commissioner Rusty Grissom said road crews ran out of signs to mark the high waters in flooded areas.

The county posted on Facebook, "Please stay indoors until the flooding subsides. Do NOT drive into water on the roadway."

The heavy rain caused creeks in Norman to begin flooding. A video near Tecumseh and Porter shows a rushing creek nearly topping a small bridge.

The flooding caused problems not only for humans but also for a few animals in the region.

Moore police recovered a lost dog found in high waters on Sunday morning. Police said the "good boy" was later reunited with his owners.

In Norman, police said the storms blew up a kennel, and a German Shepard K-9 named Odin escaped. Police said Odin was found safe later on Sunday morning and returned home.

The flooding risk continues through midday in north-central and southeastern Oklahoma as the storms slowly move out of the region.