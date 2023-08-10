The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Containment of Hawaii’s deadly wildfires increases

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Progress made at containing deadly Hawaii wildfires

Crews have made progress against the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Hawaii. The beloved town of Lahaina on the island of Maui has been turned to ash. These fires rank among the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history. The howling winds that drove the flames have started to relax and should return to normal by Friday afternoon.

Severe storms target Midwest

Severe weather is again a problem in parts of the U.S. This time, the Midwest is at risk of thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes. The worst storms are expected in a swath that stretches from Minnesota to Missouri.

The severe weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



More wet weather expected in Northeast

After a stormy Thursday in the Northeast, quieter weather returns Friday. However, more wet weather is expected this weekend in a region that has already been fairly damp all summer.

The flash flood outlook for Aug. 12, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Dora about to make history

Hurricane Dora is forecast to cross into the Western Pacific basin Friday, making it one of only a handful of hurricanes to make it from the eastern side of the vast ocean to the western side. There are several other areas of interest in the Pacific as well.

The Atlantic is quiet for now. However, NOAA increased its forecast for the Atlantic on Thursday.

The forecast track for Hurricane Dora.

(FOX Weather)



