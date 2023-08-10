'Strong' El Nino confidence increases through winter, meteorologists say

NOAA announced on Thursday that the chances of an El Niño event this year have increased from 90% to greater than 95% certainty, with greater confidence in a "strong" El Niño event leading into this winter.

"Given recent developments, forecasters are more confident in a 'strong' El Niño event, with roughly 2 in 3 odds of an event reaching or exceeding 1.5°C for the November-January seasonal average in Niño-3.4," NOAA said.

An El Niño is a climate pattern in which warming waters of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean have significant impacts on global weather. For this to occur, the sea surface temperature anomalies in an El Nino rise above .5 degrees Celsius.

Stronger El Niño events, including that which NOAA is forecasting, can occur when the sea surface temperature anomalies rise to one degree Celsius and 1.5 degrees Celsius. The latter produces an event similar to some of the strongest El Niños in history, according to FSU meteorology professor Michael Diamond.

Diamond noted that, in addition to the amount the sea surface temperature anomalies increase, the location of those anomalies should also be taken into account.

"Some of these more Eastern Pacific El Niños tend to be the ones that have these ultimately strongest anomalies and strongest climate impacts," he said. "So far this year, this looks like a very Eastern-driven El Niño event."

The El Niños event is expected to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter, according to NOAA.