The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane-force wind gusts enhance raging wildfires in Hawaii

Evacuations ordered as fires rage in Hawaii

Several structures have been damaged and hundreds of homes were evacuated in Hawaii after brush fires ignited on Tuesday. The state’s acting governor issued an Emergency Proclamation which will provide resources to Maui and Hawai’i counties.

Hurricane Dora is spinning well off to the south of Hawaii while an area of high pressure sits to the north. Between those areas of pressure is where the winds are strongest, and those hurricane-force wind gusts are enhancing the fires burning in Hawaii to spread rapidly.

Memphis, Nashville among places under severe weather threat

Severe thunderstorms will once again be a problem for the South on Wednesday. This time, the worst storms are expected in western and central Tennessee, including in Nashville and Memphis. Severe weather is also very likely in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Kentucky.

July was world’s hottest month on record, scientists say

Anyone who has been experiencing the unrelenting heat this summer probably won’t be surprised to hear that July was Earth’s hottest month on record. Scientists said the global temperature was 1.29 degrees warmer than average and about a half-degree warmer than the previous hottest month on record – July 2019. Oh, and this current heat wave shows no signs of slowing in the U.S.

Forecast highs for Aug. 9, 2023.

Hurricane HQ: Dora roars while Eugene’s remnants bring moisture to US

Hurricane Dora just won’t quit as the compact-but-ferocious storm moves across the Pacific. It is forecast to cross the International Date Line later this week. Meanwhile, what’s left of Tropical Storm Eugene is bringing increased moisture and rain chances to the Southwest U.S.

The Atlantic remains quiet.

The latest information about Hurricane Dora.

