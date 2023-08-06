Search
Record-breaking heat wave drags on across southern U.S. while Northern Tier feels a taste of fall

To the north, a cool down will keep temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees below average. Meanwhile, the heat continues in the Southwest, Southern Plains and Southeast with temperatures above 100 for about 50 million people heading into the week.

Sunday starts another week with heat alerts across the southern U.S. from California to Florida. Record high temperatures are once again likely with Excessive Heat Warnings and Watches in place for Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Blistering temperatures continue to plague the southern U.S. from California to Florida this week for yet another week that will undoubtedly cause records to fall.

There is relief from the sweltering summer heat wave; however, to get it, you'll need to head north. 

The second week of August will be a tale of two forecasts. 

National temperature difference for Monday.
In the north, a cool down will keep temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees below average and have residents thinking, "Is fall here already?" Meanwhile, the heat continues in the Southwest, Southern Plains and Southeast, with temperatures forecast above 90 degrees for more than 120 million people and temperatures above 100 for about 50 million. 

Heat shows no sign of stopping for the Southern US

Sweeping heat alerts are in place on Sunday for nearly 100 million Americans. 

Parts of Southern California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma are under Excessive Heat Warnings where heat indices could reach 110. 

HOW TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEATSTROKE

All of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi are under Excessive Heat Warnings. Heat indices are forecast to reach 120 on Sunday and Monday for Biloxi, Jackson and New Orleans. 

In the Southwest, the heat is taking a toll on wildlife and plants native to hot temperatures. Saguaro cacti in Phoenix over 150 years old are falling from heat stress. 

Heat alerts across the South.
After recently ending its 31-day streak of temperatures at or above 110 degrees, Phoenix will once again see temperatures that hot. Monday's high in Phoenix is forecast to reach 113 degrees.

Across Texas, dangerously hot temperatures continue for much of the state from San Angelo to the Gulf Coast. 

A high of 103 is forecast in Houston and 106 in Dallas on Monday. 

Fall, is that you?

On Monday, an area of high pressure that has been stalled out over the Southwest will begin to shift. Allowing for some heat relief to move in. Tuesday will be the big change, with heat alerts dropping to below 90 million.

On the back side of the area of high pressure, the northern states are benefiting from cooler temperatures.

Storms moving across the Northwest brought more cloud cover over the weekend, helping drop temperatures.

Rapid City saw a glimpse of sweater weather with a high of 68 on Saturday.

Cities including Denver, Duluth, Rapid City and Chicago will have highs in the low 80s or upper 70s through this week. These temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees below average. 

The forecast will continue to be cooler to the north through the workweek. 

