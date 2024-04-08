The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Multiday severe weather outbreak expected to plague South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and National Unicorn Day. Not to toot our own horn, but you can start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

3 days of weather headaches in South

A very stormy week is on tap for much of the Gulf Coast and South as a stubborn and dangerous severe weather pattern takes shape, threatening very large hail, damaging wind gusts and possible strong tornadoes – many of which may occur during the overnight hours. The threat still covers Texas and Louisiana on Tuesday after those states saw a stormy night Monday, but the severe thunderstorms will shift eastward into portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday.

A look at the severe weather threat in the South through Thursday, April 11, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



South also faces potential for life-threatening flooding

It's not just the lightning, hail, wind and possible tornadoes threatening the South, but 3-5 inches or more of rain could trigger life-threatening flooding across parts of the region over the next few days.

Rainfall forecast in the South through Thursday, April 11, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



