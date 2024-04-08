See it: America's total solar eclipse wows crowds from border to border

FOX Weather's Stephen Morgan takes us through totality and all the emotions of the phenomenon as darkness descended on Dallas Monday afternoon. Carrie Black of the National Science Foundation joins him. "This was an amazing experience," he said.
Did you see the last solar eclipse in the U.S. for the next 20 years? If not, no worry. FOX Weather caught every breathtaking moment from border to border.
"This was the quickest four minutes of my life," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan after he watched the incredible sight from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
He was joined by NOAA, NASA, and school kids whose teachers brought them to the stadium for an unconventional class.
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 08: The Cleveland Guardians look up at the total solar eclipse before their home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland is in the "path of totality" for today's total solar eclipse. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
The sun disappears behind the moon during the Great North American Eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Mazatlan, Mexico.
RUSSELLVILLE, ARKANSAS - APRIL 08: Couples view the solar eclipse during totality at a mass wedding at the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival on April 8, 2024 in Russellville, Arkansas. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by /Getty Images)
(Mario Tama)
IN FLIGHT - APRIL 08: Passengers aboard Southwest flight 1252 from Dallas, Texas to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania crouch down to try and catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse as the plane passes through the path of totality on April 08, 2024 in flight to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS - APRIL 08: People view the eclipse on the campus of Southern Illinois University on April 08, 2024 in Carbondale, Illinois. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America in the "path of totality" to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 8: People gather at Exploratorium to observe the total solar eclipse which seen a partial solar eclipse in %34 peak in San Francisco, California, United States on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 8, 2024.
The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024.
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 8: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy) (EDITOR'S NOTE: Multiple exposures were used in the creation of this digital composite image) In this NASA handout, the Moon is seen passing in front of the Sun, with the top of the Washington Monument in silhouette, during a partial solar eclipse April 8, 2024 in in Washington, DC. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the North American continent from Mexico's Pacific coast to the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of Central America and Europe. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
Spectators look at the solar eclipse through protective eyewear on the football field at Bowling Green State University on April 8, 2024 in Bowling Green, Ohio. This year's path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't come around until 2044. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
The sun disappears behind the moon during the Great North American Eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Mazatlan, Mexico.
Spectators look at the solar eclipse through protective eyewear on the football field at Bowling Green State University on April 8, 2024 in Bowling Green, Ohio. This year's path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't come around until 2044. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: People wear glasses to see the solar eclipse near Fox News Channel Studios on April 08, 2024 in New York City. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
The diamond ring effect as well as Bailey's Beads are seen as the moon eclipses the sun on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.
(Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
COLEBROOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE - APRIL 8: Darkness during totality of the Great North American Eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Colebrook, New Hampshire. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
NASA video captures at least 2 solar flares during totality
The moon begins to eclipse the sun on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.
(Ron Jenkins)
The sun disappears behind the moon during the Great North American Eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Mazatlan, Mexico.
(Hector Vivas)
The sun disappears behind the moon during the Great North American Eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Mazatlan, Mexico.
(Hector Vivas)
ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - APRIL 08: A view of total solar eclipse from the southeast part of the country, not to be repeated until 20 years later, in West Frankfort, Illinois, United States on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
He said it became chilly and breezy as he watched what he called a 360 degree sunset.
"The best three minutes and 20 seconds I think I've had in a long time," Sudduth said. "This is just incredible. And we're getting ready to get the, the diamond ring effect. Those are solar prominences like the sun's energy coming off. You can actually see it! Wow!"
Kendall Smith and Robert Ray take us to Indianapolis, Indiana while the Sun slips behind the shadow of the Moon.
FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith was also emotional while witnessing the awe-inspiring sight from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where 40,000 were expected to gather to watch the show.
"I'm getting choked up, lost for words, trying to just take in the last few moments of how incredible this really is right now," Smith said while experiencing totality in Indianapolis. "So bright, so beautiful. I am trying to just really take in this moment right now and getting so emotional at this time. Just how vibrant the corona is and just to see how far it extends. I can see Venus as well, seeing the planets, incredibly bright."
Even usually-stoic FOX Weather Meteorologist Robert Ray turned into a kid in a candy store looking through a telescope at the disappearing sun.
The corona and sunspot activity that Ray could see in the telescope.
(FOX Weather)
"Look at the flares! Can you see that? We got it. My goodness. Look at the flares coming off," he exclaimed on camera. "I mean, I just can't believe what I'm seeing. It is atmospheric bliss and, sweet mother, this is total eclipse."
Cleveland's show rocked
The eclipse in Cleveland was just as spectacular. Smith tried to get FOX Weather Meteorologist Max Gorden ready for the emotions when totality reached the shores of Lake Erie.
"Max, are you ready for this? Steven (Morgan) cried, I cried, some other folks cried," said Smith. "I'm at a loss for words. There's no other way to describe this."
"Max, are you ready for this, Stephen cried. I cried, I am at a loss for words," Kendall Smith tells Max Gorden in Cleveland as the city slips under the shadow of the moon.
Moments later, it was Cleveland's turn to plunge into darkness for the show.
"A 360 (degree) sunset all around us right now as people point their phones stare up into the sky," Gorden said. "This is an incredible experience. This is simply magical. You know, the words really don't do it justice."
Gorden said he was amazed at how everyone was sharing the experience together.
"It's rare that you experience moments like this. Just with everyone sort of just taking in the moment together," he said. "It's such a rare experience to have. And just me personally, I've never experienced anything like this in my life."
The next total solar eclipse across the Continental U.S. will be in 2044.