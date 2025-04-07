Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Devastating storms leave at least 20 dead as major flooding continues

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, April 7, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Devastating, historic storm system leaves at least 20 dead

A relentless barrage of tornadoes and historic flash flooding across several states in the central and southern U.S. has now claimed at least 20 lives, according to state and local officials.

The record-breaking event began late last Tuesday, as severe weather repeatedly pummeled the same areas due to a stationary front draped over the middle of the country.

In total, more than 450 Tornado Warnings were issued between April 1 and April 6, with five confirmed EF-3 tornadoes.

Nearly 850 flooding reports were tallied by National Weather Service offices across 16 states from Kansas to Pennsylvania.

More than a foot of rain fell in parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas. FEMA has approved emergency declarations from all three of those states.

Fears of river flooding rise in Mississippi, Ohio valleys amid mandatory evacuations

While the devastating storm system begins its final act, flooding impacts will continue this week as waters flow into streams and rivers, likely causing more inundation in previously spared areas.

More than 50 river locations are currently experiencing or expected to reach major flood stage over the next few days, and another 90 river locations are forecast to reach moderate flood stage.

According to the National Weather Service, the Ohio River in Cincinnati and Louisville , Kentucky, is expected to crest at its highest level in seven years.

Meanwhile, temperatures will nosedive in many of the areas experiencing flooding. Low temperatures will plunge into the 30s and 40s across Kentucky and the upper Ohio Valley early this week.

Severe weather threatens Florida, Southeast coast before devastating storm system finally exits

The system that brought the deadly tornado outbreak and devastating flooding finally begins moving off the East Coast on Monday, but not before triggering one more round of storms.

A Level 2 out of 5 threat on NOAA's Storm Prediction Center's severe thunderstorm risk scale is in place from parts of northern Florida into southeastern Georgia and southern South Carolina.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain is possible from northern Florida and southern Georgia to the Hampton Roads area of southeastern Virginia. Minor nuisance flooding is also possible in this region. Outside of central and southern Florida, the threat of heavy rainfall should end by Tuesday.

See it: Building spotted getting swept down swollen Kentucky River

The aftermath of catastrophic flooding in Kentucky was all too apparent on Saturday as witnesses captured video of what appeared to be a large building floating down the swollen Kentucky River.

Todd Daugherty captured the scene on video of what resembled a house or a similar type of structure with a green metal roof being carried away down the river in Frankfort.

Authorities are still unsure where the structure came from but believe it has been in the river for some time, as most of the state has grappled with heavy rainfall and floodwaters.

