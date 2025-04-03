Missouri community mourns loss of fire chief amid tornado outbreak

DELTA, Mo. – Residents in a small Missouri town are dealing with heartbreak on multiple levels after a tornado struck their town Wednesday and their beloved fire chief passed away.

The tornado touched down in Whitewater just before 7 p.m. as part of a widespread and deadly tornado outbreak that swept across America's Heartland Wednesday.

Shortly thereafter, first responders with the Whitewater Fire Protection District were called to nearby Delta, Missouri to help with search and rescue efforts in the wake of the tornado, Whitewater Fire Protection District officials said in a Facebook post.

As crews headed to the scene, Fire Chief Garry Moore observed a vehicle off to the side of the road and stopped to assess any damage, and provide aid if needed.

Shortly later, Chief Moore was found unconscious at the scene and was later pronounced dead.

"It is with sadness that the Whitewater Fire Protection District announces the Line of Duty Death of Fire Chief Garry Moore," the district announced in a Facebook post.

Officials still haven't given a cause of death and an investigation is underway.

A National Weather Service storm survey team from Paducah, Kentucky later rated the tornado an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 120 mph. It was one of at least seven tornadoes confirmed so far in Missouri on Wednesday.