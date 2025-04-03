Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Missouri community mourns loss of fire chief amid tornado outbreak

The tornado touched down in Whitewater just before 7 p.m. as part of a widespread and deadly tornado outbreak that swept across America's Heartland Wednesday.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Sgt. Mike McClure, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, joins FOX Weather to discuss the ongoing response in Nevada, Missouri after a possible tornado touched down causing damage across the community. 

Tornado slams Nevada, Missouri during multi-state severe weather event

Sgt. Mike McClure, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, joins FOX Weather to discuss the ongoing response in Nevada, Missouri after a possible tornado touched down causing damage across the community. 

DELTA, Mo. – Residents in a small Missouri town are dealing with heartbreak on multiple levels after a tornado struck their town Wednesday and their beloved fire chief passed away.

The tornado touched down in Whitewater just before 7 p.m. as part of a widespread and deadly tornado outbreak that swept across America's Heartland Wednesday. 

  • Three members from the Maplewood Fire Department were activated as part of the St. Louis County Urban Search and Rescue Team to respond to Delta Missouri just south of Cape Girardeau.
    Image 1 of 4

    Three members from the Maplewood Fire Department were activated as part of the St. Louis County Urban Search and Rescue Team to respond to Delta Missouri just south of Cape Girardeau. (Maplewood MO Fire Department / Facebook )

  • Members of the Maplewood Missouri Fire Department begin urban search and rescue efforts.
    Image 2 of 4

    Members of the Maplewood Missouri Fire Department begin urban search and rescue efforts. (Maplewood MO Fire Department / Facebook )

  • Maplewood Fire Department crew members drive through Delta and observe the damages caused by the large tornado.
    Image 3 of 4

     Maplewood Fire Department crew members drive through Delta and observe the damages caused by the large tornado. (Maplewood MO Fire Department / Facebook)

  • A semi-truck lays on its side after being pushed over by the extreme winds from the large tornado that ripped across the state.
    Image 4 of 4

    A semi-truck lays on its side after being pushed over by the extreme winds from the large tornado that ripped across the state. (Maplewood MO Fire Department / Facebook)

Shortly thereafter, first responders with the Whitewater Fire Protection District were called to nearby Delta, Missouri to help with search and rescue efforts in the wake of the tornado, Whitewater Fire Protection District officials said in a Facebook post.

As crews headed to the scene, Fire Chief Garry Moore observed a vehicle off to the side of the road and stopped to assess any damage, and provide aid if needed. 

Shortly later, Chief Moore was found unconscious at the scene and was later pronounced dead.

It is with sadness that the Whitewater Fire Protection District announces the Line of Duty Death of Fire Chief Garry Moore.

It is with sadness that the Whitewater Fire Protection District announces the Line of Duty Death of Fire Chief Garry Moore.

WHY IS THIS RELENTLESS SEVERE WEATHER PATTERN STUCK OVER THE EASTERN HALF OF THE US?

"It is with sadness that the Whitewater Fire Protection District announces the Line of Duty Death of Fire Chief Garry Moore," the district announced in a Facebook post.

Officials still haven't given a cause of death and an investigation is underway.

A National Weather Service storm survey team from Paducah, Kentucky later rated the tornado an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 120 mph. It was one of at least seven tornadoes confirmed so far in Missouri on Wednesday. 

Tags
Loading...