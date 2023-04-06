The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Easter weekend brings changes to the weather pattern

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 7, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Change in weather pattern arrives Easter weekend

Week after week of severe weather that has scarred parts of the U.S. and snow that has buried other parts has been driven by a turbulent jet stream. A shift in that pattern arrives during the Easter weekend and will likely lead to calmer weather across much of the country. The exception will be across the Gulf Coast, where a stalled front will stir up rainy weather across the South.

Gulf Coast system being watched for possible tropical development

The stalled system along the Gulf Coast could be the catalyst for the development of a tropical or subtropical low-pressure system toward the middle of next week. Regardless of what development happens, heavy rain will be possible along much of the coast. As much as 6 inches of rain could fall in some areas.

Rainy weather for remainder of Masters Tournament

After a successful first day of play at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, the weather takes a decidedly wetter turn for the remainder of play. Friday’s tee times have been moved up to take advantage of what dry weather remains. More than 2 inches of rain could fall at the tournament by Monday, which would place 2023 among the wettest tourneys on record.

Bonus reads

