The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Nor’easter hammers Northeast

Nor’easter batters Northeast, New England

A late-season nor’easter has been hammering the Northeast and New England with flooding rain, heavy snow and powerful winds. While the rain and wind are tapering off, snow continues to coat upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The snowfall forecast for the Northeast.

Dallas on alert for severe weather on eclipse day

All eyes are on the forecast for the total solar eclipse on April 8th, when millions of people are expected to flock to the path of totality to witness the stellar spectacle. Dallas, Texas, is one of the largest cities along the path, and there’s a chance severe thunderstorms could be a problem on eclipse day.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued an early severe weather risk for the Red River Valley that encompasses the Dallas area and others in the path of totality for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just four days until the total solar eclipse. FOX Weather continues to update its official forecast, which shows where the best viewing conditions will be during the astronomical event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Video captured the moment a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake rattled Taiwan.

