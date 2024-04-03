Woman shares frightening encounter with possible tornado that struck Ohio campground: 'I thought we might die'

HANGING ROCK, Ohio – Severe weather spanned from Alabama to Kentucky to Ohio on Tuesday, and for the second time in less than a month, Ohio was hit hard.

This time, the southern part of the Buckeye State bore the brunt of the fury and damage. A possible tornado hit a trailer park in Hanging Rock, and one woman captured the shocking damage.

"I believe there was just a tornado here in Hanging Rock," Mindy Broghton's voice could be heard on a video as she walked outside of her motorhome less than a minute after the worst of the storm moved through. "I thought we were going to die."

SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK PRODUCES TORNADOES, DAMAGE FROM OHIO VALLEY TO SOUTHEAST

Out of the dozen campers on the property, eight were destroyed. Thankfully, the damaged campers had only minor damage, and all the destroyed ones were unoccupied.

Broghton remembers the intensity of the storm only lasting for roughly 15 seconds while she and her fiancé were holed up inside their motorhome, with hail and rain hitting them sideways.

"It happened so quickly," she told FOX Weather.

As their home started to rock back and forth, Broghton's fiancé shielded her with his body. She couldn't help but worry about her children and her new granddaughter who will turn one in June.

"I thought we might die today," she said. "I thought we might. I really did."

The National Weather Service office in Charleston, West Virginia, will send a survey team to Lawrence County, Ohio, to assess the damage in Hanging Rock and make a determination on whether it was a tornado or damaging winds caused by a line of thunderstorms.