The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Massive severe storm risk spans 2,000 miles from Northeast to Texas

Severe weather threat charges east, stretching 2,000 miles from New York to Texas

A powerful system that brought severe weather to the central U.S. on Sunday and Monday will continue to charge east on Tuesday, fueling a 2,000-mile threat zone from the Northeast to Texas.

The highest threats will be centered from Indiana and Ohio through central New York , with another increased-risk area in West Texas and southwestern Oklahoma , where NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 3 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale .

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Ohio Valley and interior Northeast on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Strong to severe storms are ongoing Tuesday morning in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and the central Plains, but the more powerful thunderstorms will fire up in the late-afternoon and early-evening hours. Damaging wind gusts will be the predominant threat, but large hail and tornadoes are possible.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the southern U.S. on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Flash flood threat grows in the Plains

The severe storms are also expected to bring flash flooding across parts of the Texas-Oklahoma Red River Valley and into the Ozarks and lower Missouri Valley through Wednesday.

Rain totals of 3-5 inches are likely, especially Tuesday night when more slow-moving storms will repeatedly track over the same areas.

A Level 3 out of 4 flash flood threat is in effect for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, western Arkansas and southern Missouri.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in the southern U.S. on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Powerful storms slam central US with hurricane-force wind gusts, teacup-sized hail

Powerful thunderstorms slammed the central U.S. from the Plains to the Upper Midwest on Monday evening and into early Tuesday morning. While there wasn't a widespread tornado outbreak, the greatest impacts came from large hail, strong winds and heavy rain.

On Monday evening, reports of large hail and strong winds came in from Kansas, Minnesota and South Dakota.

FOX Weather Storm Chaser Mark Sudduth was in Westmoreland , Kansas, when massive hail pounded his storm-tracking vehicle.

