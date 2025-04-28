Massive power outage grips Spain, Portugal causing daily life chaos

MADRID, Spain – A widespread power outage plunged parts of Spain and Portugal into darkness on Monday, causing significant disruptions to transportation and daily life.

The cause of the massive grid failure across the Iberian Peninsula, which is also affecting parts of France, remains under investigation, according to grid operator REN (Redes Energéticas Nacionais). Some reports indicate it could have been caused by a "rare atmospheric phenomenon," but FOX Weather has not independently confirmed this.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, temperatures were in the 60s and 70s in most of the affected regions around the time the blackout began.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center does not believe space weather is a factor in the outage, the agency told FOX Weather.

"At this time, voltage has been recovered in substations in several areas of the north, south and west of the peninsula," REN said. "We continue to work with all resources to achieve the restoration of supply as soon as possible throughout the entire territory."

There has been no immediate estimate of when power will be fully restored.

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

In Madrid, the impact was immediately felt as traffic ground to a halt near the major transport hub of Plaza de Castilla. Footage shared on social media platform X showed long lines of vehicles backed up.

Dramatic footage released by the Guardia Civil shows several officers carrying a woman in her wheelchair up the stairs of her Zaragoza apartment building after the power outage disabled the elevator. The woman resided on the sixth floor. Local news outlets reported that power returned to some parts of Zaragoza later that Monday.

The outage also impacted airport operations, affecting services and information systems across the region.

Spanish airport operator Aena confirmed that airports were utilizing backup power to remain open despite the widespread outage.

Passengers were also seen disembarking from a funicular and were seen walking down the tracks in Bilbao. Resident Javi Regalado captured the moment on video.

Portugal bore a significant brunt of the blackout as well. Lisbon's international airport saw extensive lines at immigration control.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.