Massive power outage grips Spain, Portugal causing daily life chaos

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Madrid airport packed as Spain hit by blackouts

Crowds of people were seen lined up at Madrid’s main international airport as Spain was hit by blackouts on Monday. Cyrus Engerer captured video of the scene at Adolfo Suarez Madrid–Barajas Airport.

MADRID, Spain – A widespread power outage plunged parts of Spain and Portugal into darkness on Monday, causing significant disruptions to transportation and daily life. 

A man and a child walk through a local market during a massive power cut in Vigo, northwestern Spain, on April 28, 2025.

(MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

The cause of the massive grid failure across the Iberian Peninsula, which is also affecting parts of France, remains under investigation, according to grid operator REN (Redes Energéticas Nacionais). Some reports indicate it could have been caused by a "rare atmospheric phenomenon," but FOX Weather has not independently confirmed this.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, temperatures were in the 60s and 70s in most of the affected regions around the time the blackout began.

Observed temperatures on Monday, April 28, 2025, around the start of the blackout.

(FOX Weather)

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center does not believe space weather is a factor in the outage, the agency told FOX Weather.

"At this time, voltage has been recovered in substations in several areas of the north, south and west of the peninsula," REN said. "We continue to work with all resources to achieve the restoration of supply as soon as possible throughout the entire territory."

There has been no immediate estimate of when power will be fully restored. 

  • A saleswoman at a sports store works with a light on her head in Burgos on April 28, 2025, during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France.
    A saleswoman at a sports store works with a light on her head in Burgos on April 28, 2025, during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France. (CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Customers eat in a restaurant with candles on tables in Burgos on April 28, 2025, during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France.
    Customers eat in a restaurant with candles on tables in Burgos on April 28, 2025, during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France. (CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

  • This photograph shows a closed and empty Cais do Sodre train station in Lisbon on April 28, 2025, during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France.
    This photograph shows a closed and empty Cais do Sodre train station in Lisbon on April 28, 2025, during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France. (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Employees stand inside a supermarket without lights in Burgos on April 28, 2025, during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France.
    Employees stand inside a supermarket without lights in Burgos on April 28, 2025, during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France. (CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

  • People wait outside the Atocha train station in Madrid after its closure as a massive power outage hits Spain on April 28, 2025.
    People wait outside the Atocha train station in Madrid after its closure as a massive power outage hits Spain on April 28, 2025. (THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

  • People queue for the ATM at downtown Lisbon on April 28, 2025, during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France.
    People queue for the ATM at downtown Lisbon on April 28, 2025, during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France. (MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 28: The subway entrance lies in darkness during a power outage on April 28, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. There was a widespread power outage today in Spain and Portugal and parts of France.
    LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 28: The subway entrance lies in darkness during a power outage on April 28, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. There was a widespread power outage today in Spain and Portugal and parts of France. (Adri Salido)

In Madrid, the impact was immediately felt as traffic ground to a halt near the major transport hub of Plaza de Castilla. Footage shared on social media platform X showed long lines of vehicles backed up.

Dramatic footage released by the Guardia Civil shows several officers carrying a woman in her wheelchair up the stairs of her Zaragoza apartment building after the power outage disabled the elevator. The woman resided on the sixth floor. Local news outlets reported that power returned to some parts of Zaragoza later that Monday.

The outage also impacted airport operations, affecting services and information systems across the region. 

Spanish airport operator Aena confirmed that airports were utilizing backup power to remain open despite the widespread outage.

Passengers were also seen disembarking from a funicular and were seen walking down the tracks in Bilbao. Resident Javi Regalado captured the moment on video.

Passengers walk along railway during massive European power outage

Passengers disembarked from a funicular and were seen walking down the tracks in Bilbao as widespread power outages were reported across Spain, Portugal, and France, on Monday. Bilbao resident Javi Regalado captured the moment on video.

Portugal bore a significant brunt of the blackout as well. Lisbon's international airport saw extensive lines at immigration control. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

