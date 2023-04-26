The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms expected again from Texas to Florida

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 27, 2023, and the anniversary of the Super Outbreak of 2011. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms drop large hail, possible tornadoes across South

Severe thunderstorms dropped large hail and prompted dozens of severe weather warnings across parts of the South on Wednesday.

In Texas, severe storms produced grapefruit-sized hail and triggered several Tornado Warnings.

At the same time Texas was getting storms, an unusual amount of cold air aloft in combination with the Gulf and Atlantic sea breezes helped produce large amounts of hail in Central Florida.

Severe weather threat extends from Texas to Florida again

Large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are again possible today across the southern U.S., with South Texas, the central Gulf Coast and portions of Florida facing the highest risk of severe storms.

The severe weather outlook for April 27, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Midwest towns along Mississippi River prepare for flooding

Rapidly melting snow in the Midwest is rushing into the Mississippi River and causing flooding downstream. In the Quad Cities area in Iowa and Illinois along the banks of the river, levels have already risen. Roads are closed and sandbags have been stacked in Davenport to protect vulnerable parts of the town.

Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, in our America's Weather Watchers community on Facebook, email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.