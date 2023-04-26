Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms expected again from Texas to Florida

Start your day with the latest weather news – After severe weather ripped across Texas and Florida on Wednesday, the risk of storms continues today in parts of Texas, Florida and along the Gulf Coast.

The multiday severe weather threat continues Thursday along much of the Gulf Coast from portions of South Texas and southern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Severe thunderstorms are also expected across the eastern Florida Peninsula and parts of the mid-South. 05:15

Severe storm threat shifts to Gulf Coast as damaging winds, large hail possible

The multiday severe weather threat continues Thursday along much of the Gulf Coast from portions of South Texas and southern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Severe thunderstorms are also expected across the eastern Florida Peninsula and parts of the mid-South.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 27, 2023, and the anniversary of the Super Outbreak of 2011. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms drop large hail, possible tornadoes across South

Severe thunderstorms dropped large hail and prompted dozens of severe weather warnings across parts of the South on Wednesday.

In Texas, severe storms produced grapefruit-sized hail and triggered several Tornado Warnings.

Grapefruit-sized hail spotted in Waco, Texas on Wednesday. 00:29

At the same time Texas was getting storms, an unusual amount of cold air aloft in combination with the Gulf and Atlantic sea breezes helped produce large amounts of hail in Central Florida.

Severe weather threat extends from Texas to Florida again

Large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are again possible today across the southern U.S., with South Texas, the central Gulf Coast and portions of Florida facing the highest risk of severe storms.

The severe weather outlook for April 27, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Things to know

Midwest towns along Mississippi River prepare for flooding

Rapidly melting snow in the Midwest is rushing into the Mississippi River and causing flooding downstream. In the Quad Cities area in Iowa and Illinois along the banks of the river, levels have already risen. Roads are closed and sandbags have been stacked in Davenport to protect vulnerable parts of the town.

Drone video from the Fox Flight Team shows the extent of flooding in Davenport, Iowa. FOX Weather's Robert Ray reports as the Mississippi River reaches major flood stage. 05:13

