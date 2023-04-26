The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms expected again from Texas to Florida
Start your day with the latest weather news – After severe weather ripped across Texas and Florida on Wednesday, the risk of storms continues today in parts of Texas, Florida and along the Gulf Coast.
It's Thursday, April 27, 2023, and the anniversary of the Super Outbreak of 2011.
Severe storms drop large hail, possible tornadoes across South
Severe thunderstorms dropped large hail and prompted dozens of severe weather warnings across parts of the South on Wednesday.
In Texas, severe storms produced grapefruit-sized hail and triggered several Tornado Warnings.
At the same time Texas was getting storms, an unusual amount of cold air aloft in combination with the Gulf and Atlantic sea breezes helped produce large amounts of hail in Central Florida.
Severe weather threat extends from Texas to Florida again
Large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are again possible today across the southern U.S., with South Texas, the central Gulf Coast and portions of Florida facing the highest risk of severe storms.
(FOX Weather)
Midwest towns along Mississippi River prepare for flooding
Rapidly melting snow in the Midwest is rushing into the Mississippi River and causing flooding downstream. In the Quad Cities area in Iowa and Illinois along the banks of the river, levels have already risen. Roads are closed and sandbags have been stacked in Davenport to protect vulnerable parts of the town.
