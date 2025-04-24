Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Threatening New Jersey wildfire smoke could choke NYC, Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 24, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

New Jersey wildfire grows as heroic efforts to beat back flames continue

Firefighters continue to contain and extinguish the largest wildfire in years for New Jersey after torching more than 10,000 acres in an instant. Officials now warn the inferno could rage for several more days.

As of Thursday, the Jones Road Wildfire has burned 13,250 acres and is only 50% contained.

About 5,000 residents in Ocean County were forced to flee their homes to escape the fast-moving flames from the Jones Road Wildfire, which ignited early Tuesday morning within the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township.

Those terrified residents have since been given the all-clear to return to their homes, but officials have urged people to remain vigilant as wildfire smoke continues to choke communities along the Jersey Shore.

Smoke from massive New Jersey wildfire to smother New York City skies

Smoke from New Jersey's burning wildfire is anticipated to reach New York City on Thursday, affecting air quality.

The Jones Road Fire erupted Tuesday afternoon in Ocean County. In just a few hours, it tripled in size, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

On Wednesday, northerly winds were pushing wildfire smoke south into Atlantic City and surrounding areas, prompting an air quality alert. On Thursday, those winds will switch direction, pushing smoke north across parts of the Northeast.

Watch: Storm chaser vehicles damaged by significant hail in Plains

When the National Weather Service issues alerts for damaging hail , it’s a clear sign that thunderstorms mean business, and that’s exactly what storm chasers found out on Wednesday.

Numerous chasers across Texas reported shattered windows and busted headlights as a barrage of large, unforgiving hail pummeled the region during a round of severe weather.

While no significant injuries were reported, those who found themselves caught in the hail cores are now facing costly repairs.

National Park Week: Mount Rushmore

National Park Week is underway, and this year's theme is National Park Playlist, which celebrates musical connections to national parks and the American story. Each day of National Park Week will have suggestions for things to do designated under a music genre.

Mount Rushmore is technically a national memorial, but it is part of the National Park system. The faces of four presidents are carved into the Black Hills of South Dakota. Here’s how to plan a visit to this mountain steeped in Americana.

