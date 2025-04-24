Search
Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Threatening New Jersey wildfire smoke could choke NYC, Northeast

Top weather news for Thursday, April 24, 2025: The Jones Road Wildfire could be one of the largest wildfires that New Jersey has seen in years after it torched more than 10,000 acres in less than a day, officials said, warning that the flames could rage for days.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: April 24, 2025

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 24, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

New Jersey wildfire grows as heroic efforts to beat back flames continue

Firefighters continue to contain and extinguish the largest wildfire in years for New Jersey after torching more than 10,000 acres in an instant. Officials now warn the inferno could rage for several more days.

As of Thursday, the Jones Road Wildfire has burned 13,250 acres and is only 50% contained.

About 5,000 residents in Ocean County were forced to flee their homes to escape the fast-moving flames from the Jones Road Wildfire, which ignited early Tuesday morning within the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township.

Those terrified residents have since been given the all-clear to return to their homes, but officials have urged people to remain vigilant as wildfire smoke continues to choke communities along the Jersey Shore.

  Jones Road Fire in New Jersey
    Image 1 of 19

    The Jones Road Wildfire burns in New Jersey on April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection/TMX)

  • New Jersey Wildfire
    Image 2 of 19

     New Jersey Wildfire (Via KYW-TV)

  Crews walk along the forest burned from the Jones Road Wildfire in Lacey Township on Monday morning. (FOX Weather)
    Image 3 of 19

    Crews walk along the forest burned from the Jones Road Wildfire in Lacey Township on Monday morning.  (FOX Weather)

  Lacey Township is torched after the New Jersey wildfire grows to 11,500 acres Wednesday morning. (FOX Weather)
    Image 4 of 19

    Lacey Township is torched after the New Jersey wildfire grows to 11,500 acres Wednesday morning.  (FOX Weather)

  • Image 5 of 19

    Lacey Township is torched after the New Jersey wildfire grows to 11,500 acres Wednesday morning.  (FOX Weather)

  Smoke fills the New Jersey sky in Lacey Township Wednesday morning. (FOX Weather)
    Image 6 of 19

    Smoke fills the New Jersey sky in Lacey Township Wednesday morning. (FOX Weather)

  Lacey Township is torched after the New Jersey wildfire grows to 11,500 acres Wednesday morning. (FOX Weather)
    Image 7 of 19

    Lacey Township is torched after the New Jersey wildfire grows to 11,500 acres Wednesday morning.  (FOX Weather)

  Seaside Park, New Jersey Station 45 and Engine 4521 operating in Waretown at the scene of the Jones Road Wildfire on April 22, 2025. (Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Co.)
    Image 8 of 19

    Seaside Park, New Jersey Station 45 and Engine 4521 operating in Waretown at the scene of the Jones Road Wildfire on April 22, 2025. (Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Co.)

  Flames from the Jones Road Fire in Barnegat, New Jersey near the Garden State Parkway on April 22, 2025. (NJ Garden State Parkway)
    Image 9 of 19

    Flames from the Jones Road Fire in Barnegat, New Jersey near the Garden State Parkway on April 22, 2025.  (NJ Garden State Parkway)

  Smoke from the Jones Fire seen from Sunrise Beach in Lacey Township, New Jersey on April 22, 2025. (@Pjfriend/X)
    Image 10 of 19

    Smoke from the Jones Fire seen from Sunrise Beach in Lacey Township, New Jersey on April 22, 2025.  (@Pjfriend/X)

  A dark cloud of smoke above homes in Barnegat, New Jersey on April 22, 2025 from the Jones Road Fire. (FOX Weather)
    Image 11 of 19

    A dark cloud of smoke above homes in Barnegat, New Jersey on April 22, 2025 from the Jones Road Fire.  (FOX Weather)

  A business structure destroyed by the Jones Road Wildfire in Lacey, New Jersey on April 23, 2025. (FOX Weather)
    Image 12 of 19

    A business structure destroyed by the Jones Road Wildfire in Lacey, New Jersey on April 23, 2025. (FOX Weather)

  A business structure destroyed by the Jones Road Wildfire in Lacey, New Jersey on April 23, 2025. (FOX Weather)
    Image 13 of 19

    A business structure destroyed by the Jones Road Wildfire in Lacey, New Jersey on April 23, 2025. (FOX Weather)

  A truck destroyed by the Jones Road Wildfire in Lacey, New Jersey on April 23, 2025. (FOX Weather)
    Image 14 of 19

    A truck destroyed by the Jones Road Wildfire in Lacey, New Jersey on April 23, 2025. (FOX Weather)

  • Jones Road Fire in New Jersey
    Image 15 of 19

    The Jones Road Wildfire burns in New Jersey on April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection/TMX)

  • Jones Road Fire in New Jersey
    Image 16 of 19

    The Jones Road Wildfire burns in New Jersey on April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection/TMX)

  • Jones Road Fire in New Jersey
    Image 17 of 19

    The Jones Road Wildfire burns in New Jersey on April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection/TMX)

  • Jones Road Fire in New Jersey
    Image 18 of 19

    The Jones Road Wildfire burns in New Jersey on April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection/TMX)

  • Jones Road Fire in New Jersey
    Image 19 of 19

    The Jones Road Wildfire burns in New Jersey on April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection/TMX)

Smoke from massive New Jersey wildfire to smother New York City skies

Smoke from New Jersey's burning wildfire is anticipated to reach New York City on Thursday, affecting air quality. 

The Jones Road Fire erupted Tuesday afternoon in Ocean County. In just a few hours, it tripled in size, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. 

On Wednesday, northerly winds were pushing wildfire smoke south into Atlantic City and surrounding areas, prompting an air quality alert.  On Thursday, those winds will switch direction, pushing smoke north across parts of the Northeast

Models show smoke moving north on Thursday, impacting New York City and Long Island.

Forecast models show the smoke shifting north overnight Wednesday into Thursday, before pushing into New York City.

(FOX Weather)

Watch: Storm chaser vehicles damaged by significant hail in Plains

When the National Weather Service issues alerts for damaging hail, it’s a clear sign that thunderstorms mean business, and that’s exactly what storm chasers found out on Wednesday.

Numerous chasers across Texas reported shattered windows and busted headlights as a barrage of large, unforgiving hail pummeled the region during a round of severe weather.

While no significant injuries were reported, those who found themselves caught in the hail cores are now facing costly repairs.

Damaging hail takes out windshield in Texas

Large hail and glass do not mix. See the extent of the damage from FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic.

National Park Week: Mount Rushmore

National Park Week is underway, and this year's theme is National Park Playlist, which celebrates musical connections to national parks and the American story. Each day of National Park Week will have suggestions for things to do designated under a music genre. 

Mount Rushmore is technically a national memorial, but it is part of the National Park system. The faces of four presidents are carved into the Black Hills of South Dakota. Here’s how to plan a visit to this mountain steeped in Americana.

Vacations Across America: Travel to Mount Rushmore

For nearly 100 years, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial has captivated hearts and minds. Mount Rushmore is located in Keystone, South Dakota, nestled within Black Hills National Forest. Today, the park sees around 2 million visitors per year.

Before you go

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

