See and hear it: Mount Etna eruption creates a fiery scene amid thunderous booms

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
NASA officials state that Mt. Etna has the most extended recorded history of eruptions, dating back to 1500 B.C.

SICILY, Italy – Mount Etna is one of the world's oldest volcanoes, and it continues to occasionally erupt in its ripe old age to this day.

A video released Saturday shows the gigantic volcano erupting and pouring lava down the mountain's side – its fourth eruption this month. It is known for its frequent and persistent eruptions, each accompanied by loud, thunderous booms.

The roars generated by the explosions were heard across several villages on the slopes of the volcano.

Located in Italy, Mt. Etna towers over the region of Sicily. According to the USGS, it is Europe's largest and most active volcano.

CATANIA, ITALY - APRIL 19: Mount Etna volcano once again starts to spew out ash and lava in Zafferana Etnea near Catania, Italy on April 19, 2025. 

A fiery scene of red smoke and ash can be observed at the top of the crater. Eventually, a lava stream forms, making the mountain appear like the planet from a science fiction movie.

In fact, the volcanic planet Mustafar in Star Wars' Episode III movie was filmed at Mt. Etna.

NASA officials state that Mt. Etna has the longest recorded history of eruptions, dating back to 1500 B.C. Since then, the volcano has erupted around 200 times and has been very active in recent decades.

CATANIA, ITALY - APRIL 19: Mount Etna volcano once again starts to spew out ash and lava in Zafferana Etnea near Catania, Italy on April 19, 2025.

According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the mountain has achieved its conical shape over the last 100,000 years due to the longevity of the volcano's eruptive history.

