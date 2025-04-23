Search
Extreme Weather
See it: 6.2 quake among series of temblors shaking Istanbul streets, homes in Turkey

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, shaking from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in the Sea of ​​Marmara was felt across Istanbul and on the Asian side of Turkey near Mudanya and Erdek.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
ISTANBUL—A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake was among several quakes that struck near Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, rocking homes throughout the city.

Shaking from the earthquakes centered in the Sea of ​​Marmara was felt across Istanbul and on the Asian side of Turkey near Mudanya and Erdek, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Videos recorded across Istanbul on the streets and inside homes and businesses show light fixtures shaking and people reacting to the startling quake.

  Camlica Mosque and residential buildings are seen in the Besiktas neighborhood after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Istanbul on April 24, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey.
    Camlica Mosque and residential buildings are seen in the Besiktas neighborhood after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Istanbul on April 24, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey.  (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images) (Burak Kara/Getty Images)

  Citizens seen after numerous earthquakes, the largest of which was 6.2 off the coast of Silivri, caused them to leave their homes, on April 23, 2025 in Istanbul, Türkiye.
    Citizens seen after numerous earthquakes, the largest of which was 6.2 off the coast of Silivri, caused them to leave their homes, on April 23, 2025 in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo by Omer Yildiz/ dia images via Getty Images) ( )

  Citizens seen after numerous earthquakes, the largest of which was 6.2 off the coast of Silivri, caused them to leave their homes, on April 23, 2025 in Istanbul, Türkiye.
    Citizens seen after numerous earthquakes, the largest of which was 6.2 off the coast of Silivri, caused them to leave their homes, on April 23, 2025 in Istanbul, Türkiye.  ( )

People evacuated buildings in a panic, moving to outdoor areas in Istanbul with their families and pets.

There have been multiple aftershocks since the initial 6.2 quake hit at just before 1 p.m. local time, including two quakes that reached magnitude 5.0 and two more that were over 4.0, according to the USGS.

No major incidents or injuries were reported after the quake, according to the Turkey Metropolitan Municipality.

