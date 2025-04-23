See it: 6.2 quake among series of temblors shaking Istanbul streets, homes in Turkey

ISTANBUL—A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake was among several quakes that struck near Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, rocking homes throughout the city.

Shaking from the earthquakes centered in the Sea of ​​Marmara was felt across Istanbul and on the Asian side of Turkey near Mudanya and Erdek, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Videos recorded across Istanbul on the streets and inside homes and businesses show light fixtures shaking and people reacting to the startling quake.

People evacuated buildings in a panic, moving to outdoor areas in Istanbul with their families and pets.

There have been multiple aftershocks since the initial 6.2 quake hit at just before 1 p.m. local time, including two quakes that reached magnitude 5.0 and two more that were over 4.0, according to the USGS.

No major incidents or injuries were reported after the quake, according to the Turkey Metropolitan Municipality.